Get involved with 97.1 The Prowl radio station

Filed under Life

USA’s student-run radio station, 97.1 The Prowl, is looking for more students to join their on- and off- air productions. All work with the Prowl is voluntary besides specific positions approved by the Board of Student Communications.

The Prowl started in fall of 2010 as an internet radio startup in an equipment closet. After filing an application with the Federal Communications Commission in 2013, the Prowl launched in September 2016 with permission to build the low-power FM signal radio station.

The Prowl is divided into two sections: programming and promotions. Programming consists of on-air talk shows and music. Promotions include giveaways and marketing strategies. Both are student-led and targeted for USA students.

Tony Peppers, The Prowl’s operations manager, has worked with The Prowl since his freshman year. Peppers fell in love with radio the more he got involved with it.

“The Prowl helped me find myself, find what I’m good at and find talents I’m passionate about,” Peppers said. “Everything has improved from my self-esteem to my GPA.”

Peppers believes involvement in a student organization is one of the best experiences a student can gain from their college experience. The Prowl is always eager to welcome new students to the station.

“We are trying to expand and get more people involved, because I see so many other motivated and talented people on campus,” Peppers said. “We have been really focusing on recruiting, growing our brand, and building the family at The Prowl.”

Applications are open to all enrolled students at USA, regardless of major.

“There is literally anything that you want to do, whether it involves sound, entertainment, marketing, or news,” Peppers said. “If anyone came to us, I could find a place where you fit into radio. We have people who are applying to the radio station from all different backgrounds.”

Students can work on- or off- air. Some possible duties include scriptwriting, sound engineering, deciding what kind of music is played or what kind of shows people want to hear.

Heather Leigh Stanley has served as the Prowl’s advisor since 2014.

“The students inspire me every day,” Stanley said. “It’s great to see young people grow personally and professionally through their work at the station.”

Students interested in getting involved with the Prowl, can email them at [email protected], find them on their Facebook page at 97.1 The Prowl or Instagram page at theprowlradio.