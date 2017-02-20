Men’s basketball continues to dominate

Forward Georgi Boyanov scores a slam dunk. Ryann Guy Ryann Guy Forward Georgi Boyanov scores a slam dunk.





Filed under Showcase, Sports

The University of South Alabama men’s basketball team rallied against the Appalachian State Mountaineers on Saturday night in the Mitchell Center to win the game 87-47.

App State controlled the tip and got the game underway by scoring first. In the opening minutes of the game, the Jaguars’ defense forced the opposition to turn the ball over three times. Nick Davis, a junior forward, rejected two shot attempts shortly after senior guard Ken Williams stole the ball from the Mountaineer point guard.

However, the Jaguars’ offense could not capitalize on their fast-break opportunities in the early minutes of the game and the Mountaineers quickly took a 22-14 lead with 7:48 left in the half. The Jaguars made a late run in the closing minutes of the first half to cut the Mountaineer’s lead to 30-36 at halftime.

The Jaguars quickly gained momentum and went on a 15-3 run to open the second half and gained a 45-39 lead over the Mountaineers.

Senior guard Nick Stover got the second half underway with a one-handed slam on an assist from Williams. The Mountaineers battled back and closed the gap to 51-50 on a 3-point shot from Bennett Holley with 10:57 left on the clock. South Alabama countered back and went on an 8-1 run to close out the game.

Williams was the leading scorer on the night with 20 points, five assists and two steals. Williams was 4-of-10 from field and 10-of-12 from the free throw line.

Stover came off the bench to score 15 points, two rebounds and one steal to help the Jaguars secure the lead in the second half.

“He really wanted us to emphasize rebounding the ball and contesting the 3-point shot,” head coach Matthew Graves said on Stover. “We didn’t do enough of that in the first half and it hurt us early on. We were much better in the second half and it reflected on the scoreboard.”

As a team, the Jaguars shot 51.9 percent from field and 52.9 percent from 3-point line while holding the Mountaineers to 43.3 percent shooting and 37.5 percent from 3-point range. The Jaguars shot 70.6 percent from the free throw line and recorded 39 rebounds.

“They were playing with a lot of confidence,” Graves said. “I think all of us were a little bit on edge tonight. We hadn’t seen App State yet and I felt like our preparation was really good leading up into this game.”

With the win over App State, South Alabama improves to .500 for the season at 13-13 and will attempt to ride this win’s momentum into its game Monday against Coastal Carolina (13-14, 8-6), who currently stands at No. 6 in the Sun Belt standings.