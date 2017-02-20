Jags break wining streak vs Alabama

South Alabama’s softball team suffered a 3-1 loss on the road against the University of Alabama on Wednesday.

Kaleigh Todd and MC Nichols led the Jags offensively, both hitting 2-for-3 that night. Todd was the only Jag to score in the fourth inning.

The Jags struggled to hit against Alabama’s pitcher, Alexis Osorio, who struck out 15 batters that night, allowing five hits.

South Alabama’s pitcher, Devin Brown, allowed three earned runs and gave up four hits.

Despite the team’s first loss of the season on Wednesday, many players are putting up consistent numbers on the stats sheet. The team is undefeated at home with nine wins. Three Jaguars have batting averages over .300, five players with over .500 percent slugging averages and six players hold field percent averages of 1.000 percent.

Senior Amanda Minahan slugs .789 percent, facing the plate 30 times hitting in 10 runs. She has scored seven times in ten games two of those runs being homers. Minahan also has 11 putouts this season, being one of the six players maintaining a 1.000 percent field percent average.

Kaleigh Todd has scored five times with a .400 batting average. The junior has successfully stolen seven base after 12 hits. Todd has an on base percentage of 486 percent. She also has 13 putouts from the infield.

Kristian Foster has 11 hits and has scored seven times, one a home-run, giving her a .577 percent slugging average. Defensively, the junior has 17 putouts and a base percentage is .455.

Sophomore MC Nichols leads the team with a batting average of .44458 from 24 at bats she has hit the ball 11 times.