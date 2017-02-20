Men’s tennis winning streak continues

Coach Brochu described Tuki Jacobs as the team's number 1 player.





The winning streak continues for the University of South Alabama men’s tennis team as they rallied from a 3-1 deficit to beat the North Florida Ospreys in a 4-3 victory at the UNF Tennis Courts on Sunday afternoon. The Jaguars improve their record to 10-2 as they continue their nine-match win streak.

North Florida won the doubles point by claiming the first two matches. Jonathan Deautriell and Sahil Deshmukh defeated seniors Tuki Jacobs and Pierre Noyon 6-3 while Jack Findel-Hawkins and Jefta Kecic defeated senior Juan Cruz Soria and freshman Loic Cloes 6-4. Junior Olivier Gingras and freshman Clement Marzol tied 4-4 with Yannick Zuern and Lasse Muscheites.

“We started really well in doubles leading on all three courts,” said head coach Nick Brochu to USAJaguars. “We were so close to getting the point, but there was a big momentum change and our guys got nervous. We stopped playing aggressive and they stole the doubles point from us.”

Marzol got the first points for the Jaguars’ with a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Zuern, but the Ospreys got the next two singles points. Muscheites beat Gingras 6-3, 6-4, and Deshmukh topped sophomore Lucas Gonzalez in three sets, 3-6, 6-1, 6-3.

The win against North Florida broke a six-match losing streak against the Ospreys, including five in the last five years. The nine-match win streak is the longest win streak since the 1995 team opened its season 9-0. “This is a big win for us,” said Brochu. “North Florida played really well. They beat us the last five years, so this one feels great.”

Soria started the Jaguars’ rally with a 7-6, 6-1 win over No. 62 Kecic and Cloes tied the match up with a 7-5, 6-3 victory over Zach Goldberg. No. 50 Jacobs clinched the Jaguars’ win with a 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 win against No. 74 Findel-Hawkins.

“In singles, it was very competitive,” said Brochu. “We were winning on four courts but it was too close to feel comfortable. North Florida came back and won a big match in three sets to put us at 3-3. This was the best scenario: our No. 1 player versus their No.1. They had played each other before and it was always extremely close. We had full confidence in Tuki. He had the momentum after winning the second set. On change over, we kept on talking about playing to win and keeping the pressure on them. It paid off and he got the break in the middle of the last set. He served well and played solid. Tuki did nothing less than what is expected from a senior captain: he gave us the last win needed.”

The Jaguars will face the Samford Bulldogs In their next match this Friday at 2 p.m. in Birmingham, Alabama.