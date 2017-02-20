New college senators, acts, resolutions





Filed under News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

The Student Government Association swore in seven new senators, passed two acts and a resolution in their Feb. 13 meeting. The following senators were sworn in:

Rachel Chai, college of arts and sciences senator

Grace Newcombe, college of arts and sciences senator

Lauren Carrubba, Mitchell College of Business senator

Harrison Winter, college of continuing education and special projects senator

Zorrya Kelley, college of education senator

Braden Urban, college of education senator

Ashleigh Moore, college of engineering senator

Samira Crabb, college of nursing senator

The new senators were appointed to fill the seats of senators who graduated or were otherwise unable to continue serving in SGA.

Additionally, Bailey Poole was voted in as the newest appropriations committee member, which needed a new member due to the loss of senators last term. The appropriations committee receives and votes on requests for funding from recognized student organizations.

The two acts which passed, A-010 and A-011, were previously introduced for discussion in the Feb. 6 meeting.

The first act which passed, A-010, funded the purchase of five iMac computers and a die-cut for the college of education computer lab. A die-cut is used to create posters and learning aids for the classroom. The total cost of A-010 is $6,597.50.

The second act that passed, A-011, funded the Mitchell College of Business (MCOB) senate project, “Snacks and Smacks with the Senators.” The event has been moved to 11 a.m. to 2 p.m on Thursday, March 2, in the second-floor lobby of the MCOB. The total cost of A-011 is $230.30.

One resolution, R-006, passed in this meeting. A resolution is a non-binding request on behalf of the student body to the university administration.

R-006 calls for the establishment of an orientation advisory committee. The resolution calls for the committee to be comprised of representatives from the areas of campus that are the most affected by orientation. The purpose of the committee is to continually evaluate the success of the student orientation program and make recommendations on changes and improvements to orientation.

Attorney General JuWan Robinson announced that approximately 160 students are expected to attend Higher Education Day in on Feb. 23 in Montgomery. Registration for Higher Education day is now closed.

Nick Lawkis from Governmental Relations spoke to SGA about the upcoming event. Lawkis emphasized that Higher Education Day is to convince state lawmakers to fund higher education and that students should refrain arguing with them about unrelated issues.

Kinsley Knapp announced that this semester’s President’s Roundtables will be open to whoever wants to come. Last semester, invitations to President’s Roundtables were issued to student organizations.

The food advisory committee announced that Fresh Foods has replaced margarine with butter in the public areas of the cafeteria and is working toward replacing it in the food preparation area. The change is a result of Reagan Barr’s request to SGA on Feb 6, as reported in the Vanguard.

The next SGA meeting will be held on Feb. 20 at 7 p.m. in the Student Center ballroom. Students and faculty are welcome to attend.