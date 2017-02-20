SGA proposes new acts and spring budget





In their Feb. 13 meeting, the Student Government Association introduced two new acts and discussed their spring semester budget. These items will be voted on at a future date.

The first proposed act, A-004, seeks to raise the stipend several officer positions. The act states that no senator may receive the benefit of a stipend increase in the term the act to increase the legislation is passed. These are the proposed changes:

Raise the monthly stipend of the treasurer from $575 to $600.

Raise the monthly stipend of chief justice and attorney general from $325 to $375.

Raise the semester stipend of senators from $100 to $200.

Raise the monthly stipend of first-year council director and student-at-large from $150 to $250. The student-at-large represents SGA to student organizations.

College of Arts and Sciences Senator Shaun Holloway wrote the proposed A-004 act.

“We are striving to modernize our operating structure,” Holloway said. “Duties are being added to positions in SGA and the discussion of stipend increases is just one piece of many improvements to how we operate.”

The second proposed act, A-012, is a part of the college of engineering senate project to install charging stations in Shelby Hall. One freestanding charging station and four wall-mounted charging stations will be purchased and installed. The total cost of A-012 is $3,795.

The spring 2017 budget was introduced for discussion. The total current budget for SGA for the spring semester is $256,800. Monies not spent by SGA will be retained in SGA’s accounts for future use, according to SGA President Joshua Crownover. The following is not an exhaustive list of the SGA budget, and some information has been omitted to focus on upcoming spring events.

$88,000 for appropriations, which is money that will be used to fund recognized student organizations throughout the year.

$40,000 to fund the spring concert, a joint effort between SGA and Jaguar Productions to bring R&B singer and songwriter Jeremih to perform at the Mitchell Center on April 8.

$40,000 to senate projects for each school’s senators.

$30,000 for SGA officer and senator stipends.

$11,000 for the First-Year Committee from SGA to fund their own projects.

$9,000 for the university’s subscription to the USA Today and The Buzz app.

$8,000 to send eight members of SGA to the conference on student government associations at Texas A&M University from Feb. 25-27.

$7,500 for supplementary travel grants, which supplement student organization travels.

$4,000 for Global Engagement, which refers to SGA’s pilot exchange program with Scotland. The program is still in the early stages and is a part of USA’s global initiative.

$1,100 to fund the SGA end-of-year banquet, which will recognize the achievements and accomplishments of this year’s SGA.

$1,000 to participate in the Presidential Summit, which is a conference for presidents of SGAs across the country.

$1,000 for SGA’s participation in Engaging the Next Generation, an event that connects students with nonprofit organizations. It will take place downtown on April 8 and 10, according to the Engaging the Next Generation Facebook page.

The next SGA meeting will be at 7 p.m. on Feb. 20 in the Student Center Ballroom. The public is welcome to attend.