This week’s SGA update

Filed under News

In their Feb. 20 meeting, SGA voted to pass their spring 2017 budget, passed one act, discussed three new bills and approved three new members.

The total spring 2017 budget for SGA is $256,800. This money will be used to fund student organizations, upcoming events, senate projects and SGA stipends.

The act that passed, A-012, is a part of the college of engineering’s senate project to install charging stations in Shelby Hall. One freestanding charging station and four wall-mounted charging stations will be purchased and installed. The total cost of A-012 is $3,795.

The first bill that was brought up for discussion, A-015, seeks to move the position of First-Year Council Director from the senate committee to the president’s cabinet. This would divide one position into two positions.

FYC Director and College of Arts and Sciences Senator Shaun Holloway said that the reason for this is because the duties of both FYC director and senator are very demanding and the position should be split so that neither role is neglected.

According to Holloway, FYC is an active 28-person committee and the FYC director must attend all meetings. Since the FYC director is also a senator, they are required to fulfill the duties of a senator. Senators must complete 20 hours per semester of office hours, which includes serving on an additional committee.

Appropriations Chair and College of Computing Senator Ryan Creel agreed that the position of some committee chairs are intensive and that the appropriations committee should also consider becoming a part of the president’s cabinet.

The appropriations committee processes requests for funding from student organizations. Removing the appropriations chair position from the senate and placing it in the president’s cabinet would enable them to spend more time on customer service to the many student organizations who apply for funding. Creel stated that due to the volume of student requests and the number of applicants who require assistance filling out their applications, the appropriations chair spends a lot of time on this task.

By splitting the positions into two, the committee chairs would be freed from the requirement to complete 20 office hours per semester semester and to participate in another committee.

The next two acts that were discussed, A-013 and A-014, are part of the college of allied health’s senate projects.

A-013 requests funding up to $392 for the Bioethics Club Regional Bowl. The Bioethics Club has fundraised approximately $1,200 for this cause and secured food donations, according to Bioethics Club President and SGA Comptroller Kevin Aria

According to College of Allied Health Senator Collin Miller, if the regional competition goes well, USA will be in strong running to host the National Bioethics Bowl. That would be a big boon for South and make USA’s Bioethics Club a nationally recognized bioethics team, according to Miller.

According to Creel, “The Bioethics Club is too new to apply for co-sponsorship and since this is a really time sensitive opportunity that could put them in a great position, it was a great idea for them to come forward.”

The second bill that was discussed, A-014, seeks to purchase fifty practice Medical College Admission Tests for pre-medical students. The college of allied health senators hope this will increase the admission rates of USA students to medical schools.

The bill will cost $1,000. According to Elizabeth Hernandez, college of allied health senator and senator pro-tem, the price of these practice tests is so low because pre-medicine advisor Dr. Cindy Stanfield has agreed to contribute to the purchase of the practice tests with her personal funds.

The tests are not reusable, and several methods of test distribution are being discussed. The test are computer-based and students will have immediate feedback on their performance.

“This is huge,” College of Medicine Senator William Nicolson said. “It’s not so much learning the information as learning the test and practicing over and over and over again. This will go a long way for a lot of people.”

These bills will be discussed again at a future meeting.

Additionally, three new SGA members were sworn in. Ashleigh (Kaysie) Moore was sworn in as a new college of engineering senator. Rashonda Riley was sworn in as director of Greek relations and Amaris Samuel was sworn in as assistant director the National Pan-Hellenic Council, which is an organization made up of nine different historically African-American fraternities and sororities.

Several announcements were made during the meeting:

Treasurer Marcus Williams announced that the first wave of appropriations have been approved and that he has created a video tutorial on how to fill out appropriations requests. The video can be found at https://vimeo.com/204450928 .

President Joshua Crownover announced that the Mega-Musical Chairs event has moved to the evening of April 7. The sponsors of Mega-Musical Chairs, Alpha Epsilon Delta, are currently investigating the possibility of attempting to set a world record by hosting the largest game of Mega-Musical Chairs at night, according to Crownover. They are also considering entering a competition to get Today weather anchor Al Roker to participate. AED President Ally Heng was not available for comment at the time of publication.

SGA elections will be held in the first week of April. Crownover suggested that anyone considering running for office next semester reach out to the person who is currently in the position they are contemplating running for to ask what the job is like.

Kinsley Knapp announced that the next president’s round table will be held in March. More details will be announced at a later date. Any interested students are welcome to attend.

Creel announced that the first 10 appropriations requests and one co-sponsorship request have been approved. Appropriations requests are decided on a first-come-first-served basis. Creel emphasized that only complete applications will be considered.

SGA’s next meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. in the Student Center Ballroom on March 6. The public is welcome to attend.