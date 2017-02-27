USA Crime Report 2/16-2/23



Filed under News

02-16-2017

Harassment

Location Undisclosed

A victim reported being harassed by a known male subject.

02-18-2017

Harassment

Student Center

Two students reported that they were being harassed.

02-19-2017

Unoccupied Vehicle Struck

New Hall 251 Delta Loop

An unknown subject hit two parked vehicles and left the scene, causing approximately $5,000 in damages.

02-21-2017

Concealed Weapon Without Permit,

Possession of Marijuana

Delta 4, 210 Greek Row

Suspect was carrying a black Glock 19 (Gen4) with 18 rounds of 9mm ammunition. Suspect also had plastic baggies containing marijuana and white pills that may have been Xanax.

02-22-2017

Illegal Possession Credit/Debit Card,

Illegal Possession Stolen Property

307 N University Blvd

A student reported that a Jag Card, letterman-style jacket, and other items were stolen from a vehicle at the listed location. The student reported that the Jag Card was used.

02-23-2017

Damage to Public Property

SHAC – 1504 Springhill Ave

Unknown person entered a vacated clinic space on the fifth floor and inflicted minor damage.

02-23-2017

Found Article – Marijuana

Recreation Center

A plastic baggie containing plastic wrap and paper towel with an undetermined amount of possible marijuana seeds.

02-23-2017

Unoccupied Vehicle Struck

University Commons

An Unknown person and vehicle struck the unoccupied vehicle and left the scene without providing contact information.

02-23-2017

Harassment

Kappa Delta 310 Greek Row

A student reported that she has a complaint of harassment.