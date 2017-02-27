USA Crime Report 2/16-2/23
February 27, 2017
Filed under News
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
02-16-2017
Harassment
Location Undisclosed
A victim reported being harassed by a known male subject.
02-18-2017
Harassment
Student Center
Two students reported that they were being harassed.
02-19-2017
Unoccupied Vehicle Struck
New Hall 251 Delta Loop
An unknown subject hit two parked vehicles and left the scene, causing approximately $5,000 in damages.
02-21-2017
Concealed Weapon Without Permit,
Possession of Marijuana
Delta 4, 210 Greek Row
Suspect was carrying a black Glock 19 (Gen4) with 18 rounds of 9mm ammunition. Suspect also had plastic baggies containing marijuana and white pills that may have been Xanax.
02-22-2017
Illegal Possession Credit/Debit Card,
Illegal Possession Stolen Property
307 N University Blvd
A student reported that a Jag Card, letterman-style jacket, and other items were stolen from a vehicle at the listed location. The student reported that the Jag Card was used.
02-23-2017
Damage to Public Property
SHAC – 1504 Springhill Ave
Unknown person entered a vacated clinic space on the fifth floor and inflicted minor damage.
02-23-2017
Found Article – Marijuana
Recreation Center
A plastic baggie containing plastic wrap and paper towel with an undetermined amount of possible marijuana seeds.
02-23-2017
Unoccupied Vehicle Struck
University Commons
An Unknown person and vehicle struck the unoccupied vehicle and left the scene without providing contact information.
02-23-2017
Harassment
Kappa Delta 310 Greek Row
A student reported that she has a complaint of harassment.
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.