AKA hosts annual "Pink Goes Red"

The music played loudly, the fans cheered, and the competition was on at Alpha Kappa Alpha’s Pink Goes Red field day on Feb. 20.

Tug-A-War, relay races, hoola-hooping, musical chairs and a water balloon fight were just a few of the many events that volunteers participated in.

The sorority collected monetary donations to be given to the American Heart Association. Additionally, the sorority collected school supply items that will be donated to the Mobile public school system.

Alpha Kappa Alpha is a part of the National Pan-Hellenic Council and received their charter for USA’s campus in 1970.

Since then, these women have strived to better the local and global community.

Locally, AKA frequently donates school supplies, and all members mentor high school girls once a month.

“We stand for the betterment of our community,” said Brynna Hall, a senior in AKA. “We also collect can goods for the homeless and local food banks frequently.”

Globally, all the AKA chapters in the country made and donated over 40,000 dresses to clothe women in Africa last year.

“We hope to continue to grow this event every year,” said Amber Luckey, vice president and head of health promotions in AKA. “We want our community to be informed about how to prevent heart disease.”

AKA sets targets they meet every year, a few including: global impact, family strengthen, environmental ownership, financial awareness, health promotion, childhood hunger, and educational enrichment.

Pink Goes Red promotes eating better, exercising, living healthy, and informing participants on how to prevent heart disease.

“We want to leave an impact on this campus for the better,” said Luckey.

To support the causes AKA is a part of, and to stay informed about their upcoming campus events, students may follow them at @UpsilonEpsilon1970 on Instagram.