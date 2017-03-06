The student news site of The University of South Alabama

Bump It like Beckham Event

The Kappa Delta Sorority played bubble soccer and donated the proceeds to the Penelope House and to the Prevent Child Abuse America.

Jennifer Le, Reporter
March 6, 2017
Filed under Life, Showcase

The Kappa Delta Sorority hosted its annual Shamrock event called Bump It Like Beckham on Saturday, March 4 at the USA Intramural fields.

Bump It Like Beckham is a fundraising event where competitors play soccer while inside a giant bubble ball. There is a maximum of five people per team; the cost is $10 per player or $50 per team and each team member also received a meal ticket for the event. Over 28 teams participated this year at the Shamrock event.

The proceeds will help victims of child abuse. According to Kappa Delta’s council member Karla Silva,  80 percent of the profit goes directly to the Penelope House, and 20 percent to Prevent Child Abuse America (PCAA). The Penelope House is Kappa Delta’s local philanthropy that shelters victims of domestic violence providing them with safety and protection.

Kappa Delta works with PCAA to restore and strengthen children’s confidence that is diminished after abuse. Kappa Delta also sold 2017 Shamrock t-shirts for $17. All of the profits from the event and t-shirt sales will go to PCAA.

During the event, South Alabama’s chapter of Kappa Delta did a takeover on National Kappa Delta Headquarters’ Snapchat. All followers of the account were able to follow along with the events of the day.

“My favorite part of our Shamrock event is that it brings a diverse group of people together on campus. Our local philanthropy, Penelope House, provides a home for abused women and children as a sanctuary until they can get back on their feet. I love that through Shamrock Kappa Delta is able to raise money and help the women and children living in Penelope House,” Kappa Delta Vice President-Membership Alexis pate said.

USA Sigma Chi is the winner of the 2017 Shamrock event and they received a plaque and gift cards.   For more information about Kappa Delta’s Shamrock event or if you missed out on this year’s event and would like to donate to Kappa Delta philanthropies, visit usakdshamrock.weebly.com.

