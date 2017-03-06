Men’s basketball finishes with a win

The Jaguars finish their season in stunning fashion as Ken Williams hit a 3-point buzzer beater with 0.8 seconds left on the clock to lift South Alabama over Arkansas State 73-70 in the Mitchell Center.

The Red Wolves got the game underway by scoring the first points but the Jaguars kept the game closely contested throughout the first half. The Red Wolves were not able to build more than a four-point lead. There were several lead changes in the first half, but the Jags’ defense would only allow a 2-point lead going into halftime.

Arkansas State led 58-46 with 13:46 left in the game but the Jaguars’ defense held the Red Wolves to just two points over the next six minutes. The Jags then used a 16-2 run to take the lead from Arkansas State 62-60 with 7:12 left in the game. Arkansas State would hit a 3-pointer to tie the game at 70 points with 29 seconds remaining in the game. Williams started his move with seven seconds left on the clock and split two defenders who attempted to trapped him to score the game winning shot and his fourth 3-pointer of the game with 0.8 seconds left.

Williams scored a season high 25 points and recorded four assists as he shot 7 of 15 from field goal range. Nick Stover also provided valuable playing time for the Jaguars on both sides of the ball. Stover shot 6 of 9 from field goal range and knocked down a pair of 3-pointers as he recorded 15 points.

“You just knew Ken deserved to make that on senior day,” said USA head coach Matthew Graves. “He’s worked so hard. He’s represented South Alabama extremely well. He’s going to graduate and go down as one of the best players to ever put on a uniform, and he deserved to make that shot, and I’m so happy for him.”

As a team, the Jaguars shot 45.5 percent from field goal and 52.9 percent from 3-point range. South also averaged 70 percent from free throw range and controlled the turnover battle forcing Arkansas State to lose the ball 15 times over the course of the game.

“I’m obviously very proud of the team today,” said Graves. “They played an extremely hard-fought game. Arkansas State is a top team in this league. I couldn’t say enough about the seniors. I thought they really dug in. They competed. We got down 12 in the second half, and it would have been easy to coast to finish it off at the Mitchell Center.

With this win the Jags snap a four-game losing streak and gain some momentum as they prepare for the Sun Belt Conference tournament next week in New Orleans, Louisiana.

“It’s huge for us,” said senior guard Nick Stover. “It gives us the momentum we need going into this conference tournament because we know what we are capable of and we know we can win this. Having this last win on our court like that, to go out like that gives us the great momentum that we need.”