New student orientation resolution passed

The USA faculty has decided to implement a resolution passed by SGA that called for the formation of a new student orientation advisory committee, according to Dr. David Johnson, provost and senior vice president of academic affairs.

According to Johnson, the spirit of the resolution is to take people who have an interest in new student orientation and give them the ability to provide feedback to the people who run orientation to help them improve.

The administration is not bound to accept a resolution SGA passes, however, Dr. Johnson said he thought the resolution is a good idea because it will formalize some past processes that were informal.

Bill co-sponsor and SGA Attorney General Juwan Robinson was not surprised the administration decided to enact the resolution. He attributed the adaptation of this resolution to the good working relationship SGA has cultivated with the administration.

“The fact that they have responded so quickly shows that they do listen to the students,” Robinson said. “It shows the power of SGA and the power of student voice,”

Robinson said the bill was the result of SGA investigations into how to improve transfer student orientation. According to Robinson, as the investigation into transfer student orientation evolved, it became clear to SGA that changes to the overall new student orientation would be beneficial.

The recent creation of Global USA and Pathway USA make the adaptation of this resolution timely. Global USA is responsible for the recruitment and support services for international students. Pathway USA is a collaborative program with local community colleges which aims to integrate students who transfer into USA. New student orientation needs to be updated in response to these changes.

According to Johnson, the committee will be charged with improving the orientation of transfer and international students. The transfer orientation needs to be updated to include the ability to follow up with students who participated in Pathway USA and the international orientation needs to help improve the integration and acculturation of international students, according to Johnson.

Though the bill calls for 21 different parts of the college to be represented on this committee, Johnson said that he wants to trim that list to promote effectiveness.

The committee will consist of 8-10 people, including a representative from SGA and faculty senate. SGA President Joshua Crownover will represent the SGA on this committee.

The appointment letters will go out this week and the chair will call a meeting before the beginning of the semester, according to Johnson. Most of the changes this committee suggests won’t take place until the orientation for fall 2018, though suggested changes for freshman orientation could occur sooner.