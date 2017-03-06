Fraternity raises money for Mobile SPCA

Life

Pi Kappa Alpha raised $4500 for the Mobile SPCA this week during their annual philanthropy week called Pikefest. Each year, Pi Kappa Alpha hosts events to fundraise for a chosen cause. Last year they raised $2000 for the Special Olympics with the “Pikelympia” themed Pikefest. This year the theme was “PikeFestival,” and the members chose to raise money for the Mobile SPCA.

“We’ve been doing this for 30 plus years,” Freshman Pi Kappa Alpha member Graison Aplin said. “We were having the Dog Daze event where people could come and play with the dogs and possibly adopt the dogs. From there, we thought that instead of donating the proceeds from just that event to the Mobile SPCA, why not donate the proceeds from the whole week to the Mobile SPCA.”

Along with the Dog Daze event, Pike hosted a crawfish boil, a Splat Ball competition, and other festival-themed events. All the proceeds from these events went to the Mobile SPCA.

For the Dog Daze event, students were able to pay money to spend time with animals that were up for adoption at the Mobile SPCA. The rates were one dollar for five minutes, two dollars for 10 minutes, and five dollars for 30 minutes with an animal.

“Quite a few students came out and petted dogs, puppies and cats. It was nice meeting so many USA students,” Mobile SPCA Executive Director Janine Woods said. “Hopefully the students will come back and volunteer. We always have animals that need enrichment and it’s a great way for students to get a pet-fix without adopting. “

In 2016, the Mobile SPCA placed 563 cats and 437 dogs in local loving homes. They transported 626 puppies and adult dogs to shelters in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Ohio, so their expenses can be “pretty staggering” as Woods says.

“They were very thoughtful to have a fundraiser for us,” Woods said. “With as many animals as we handle and help each year, every dime helps. We are very appreciative that we were included in Pikefest this year.”

At the end of the week, the five Panhellenic sororities participated in a dance competition at the Jag Gym for Pikefest. The dance and participation in the events throughout the week were added together for a total score for each sorority. This year, Phi Mu won first place, Chi Omega in second place, and Alpha Omicron Pi in third place.

Students can also contribute to the Mobile SPCA by donating or volunteering. For more information about the Mobile SPCA or other shelters, visit mobilespca.org/about-mobile-spca/volunteer.aspx or contact a local shelter.