DayZero qualifies for national competition

From left to right, Garrett Smith, Will Holder, Ryan Creel, DeMarcus Williams, Thanh Nguyen, Tristen Higgenbotham, Nathan Herron, Chris Patrick, and Dr. Jeffrey McDonald, all participated in the National Collegiate Defense Competition.





Members of DayZero, a student organization dedicated to exploring interests in the field of cybersecurity, placed third among 33 other competitors in the qualifier for the National Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

During the competition, the team of eight people were assigned virtual computers hooked up to a virtual network that were being controlled by the competition’s organizers.

“Our task was to act as a business IT (Information Technology) department and do business tasks assigned to us,” Garrett Smith, junior IT student and current member of DayZero, explained. “On top of that, there was a team of hackers who were trying to hack into our networks, so we had to do business tasks on top of trying to keep the hackers out.”

The competition was high stress; however, it gave members the opportunity to see what a real cybersecurity work day typically looks like.

According to their student organization website, DayZero regularly participates in cyber competitions, such as the Defense Cyber Crime Center’s Digital Forensics Challenge and several Capture the Flag challenges. This is the second year DayZero has participated in CCDC.

“I’m very proud of my team for doing as well as we did this year,” DeMarcus Williams, junior computer science major and current president of DayZero, said. Last year, we placed seventh overall and this year, we placed third overall. Considering half the team this year had never participated in the competition before, that’s outstanding.”

DayZero will travel to Kennesaw Georgia at the beginning of April to compete in the regional portion of the CCDC competition. They will compete against the top eight schools in the South East region. These other schools include Kennesaw State University, Lipscomb University, Mercer University, Middle Georgia State University, University of Central Florida, University of Florida and University of North Carolina-Wilmington.

“Our win also helps shine light on the School of Computing and the university as a whole,” Williams added, “For DayZero, the only cybersecurity club on campus, to qualify for a national competition like this, it really shows that the School of Computing is preparing it’s students for the fields that they’re interested in.”

To prepare for cyber competitions, DayZero teaches its members how to build protected software. They also teach their members how to exploit machinery so they can learn how to avoid the same exploitations. As a result, each member has to sign an ethics contract stating that they will use what they’ve learned from DayZero in a positive and professional manner.

For anyone interested in joining DayZero and participating in similar cyber competitions, they hold meetings every Tuesday at 6 p.m. in Shelby Hall. They emphasize that anyone interested in cybersecurity is welcome to join them. For more information, contact [email protected]