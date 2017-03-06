Bioethics team places second in bowl





Filed under Life

The USA Bioethics Club hosted the University of Loyola and the University of Tampa for the regional Bioethics Bowl on March 4. The Bioethics Bowl is a debate-style competition focusing on ethical issues within medicine and public health policy. This is the first time the university has hosted the event.

The University of Tampa team won the debate by a narrow margin. USA placed a close second and University of Loyola took third place. Every team debated each other, for a total of six debates during the day.

Each team had the opportunity to earn up to 55 points per debate, for a total of 330 possible points in the competition. The University of Tampa scored 282 points, USA scored 262 points and University of Loyola scored 216 points.

The judges graded the debates based on criteria set forth by the National Undergraduate Bioethics Conference.

USA’s Dr. Cindy Stanfield, Dr. Kevin Meeker and Dr. Robin Mockett judged the completion. Dr. Anne Jeffrey, the bioethics club faculty sponsor, moderated the competition. The judges were volunteers from USA’s health pre-professional and philosophy programs.

The topics that were debated focused on the social and ethical responsibilities of individual health care providers, non-profit organizations and pharmaceutical companies. Defining patient autonomy also featured prominently in the debates.

According to Jeffrey, the topics were based on real life events and developed by bioethicists, medical and legal professionals.

The debates were structured into four parts. First, the moderator would present the case to the teams. Second, the teams would take a position regarding what actions should be taken in response to the situation presented. Third, the opposing team would question the team that made a statement and they would respond. Finally, the judges would question the team who made the statement.

Bioethics Team President Kevin Aria said that the regional debate was good practice for the national competition. According to Jeffrey, the bioethics club will send six students to compete in the national competition on April 8 in Utah.

According to bioethics club member Collin Miller, if the regional competition goes well, USA will be in strong running to host the National Bioethics Bowl. That would be a big boon for South and make USA’s bioethics club a nationally recognized bioethics team, according to Miller.

The Bioethics Team is still welcoming new members. Though having prior knowledge about medicine and philosophy is helpful, it is not required. For more information, contact Janae Thomas at [email protected].