USA Crime Report 2/25-3/2
March 6, 2017
2-25-2017
Burglary – Third Degree
The Grove Bldg 13
A unknown suspect broke into an apartment and stole a 32” TV, soundbar, and IPhone 4.
2-25-2017
Theft – Fourth Degree
Gamma 1 – 250 Stadium Blvd
A Gold IPhone 7 was stolen from the listed location.
2-26-2017
Domestic Argument (No Violence)
The Grove
Subjects had a verbal argument, which was loud enough to disturb neighbors.
2-26-2017
The Grove
Assault, Criminal Mischief
Subject with intent to cause the victim injury broke the driver side window of victim’s car with his fist, causing minor cuts to the victim’s left cheek.
2-27-2017
Theft – Third Degree
Recreation Center
Three cell phones were stolen from the Recreation Center.
3-02-2017
Breaking & Entering Vehicle
The Grove
Unknown person unlawfully entered into a vehicle in the parking lot near building 11.
03-02-2017
Breaking & Entering Vehicle
The Grove
Unknown person rummaged through vehicle and displaced personal items. No items were reported stolen.
3-02-2017
Unoccupied Vehicle Struck
Mitchell College of Business back parking lot
An unoccupied vehicle was struck by an unknown vehicle.
