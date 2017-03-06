The student news site of The University of South Alabama

USA Crime Report 2/25-3/2

March 6, 2017
2-25-2017

Burglary – Third Degree

The Grove Bldg 13

A unknown suspect broke into an apartment and stole a 32” TV, soundbar, and IPhone 4.

 

2-25-2017

Theft – Fourth Degree

Gamma 1 – 250 Stadium Blvd

A Gold IPhone 7 was stolen from the listed location.

 

2-26-2017

Domestic Argument (No Violence)

The Grove

Subjects had a verbal argument, which was loud enough to disturb neighbors.

 

2-26-2017

The Grove

Assault, Criminal Mischief

Subject with intent to cause the victim injury broke the driver side window of victim’s car with his fist, causing minor cuts to the victim’s left cheek.

 

2-27-2017

Theft – Third Degree

Recreation Center

Three cell phones were stolen from the Recreation Center.

 

3-02-2017

Breaking & Entering Vehicle

The Grove

Unknown person unlawfully entered into a vehicle in the parking lot near building 11.

 

03-02-2017

Breaking & Entering Vehicle

The Grove

Unknown person rummaged through vehicle and displaced personal items. No items were reported stolen.

 

3-02-2017

Unoccupied Vehicle Struck

Mitchell College of Business back parking lot

An unoccupied vehicle was struck by an unknown vehicle.

 

