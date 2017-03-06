Tennis vs Southern Mississippi





Filed under Sports

The South Alabama women’s tennis team won three straight-sets in singles play to help them beat the University of Southern Mississippi 4-1 Saturday morning at their home courts in Mobile.

The Jaguars defeated three Golden Eagles while two matches went unfinished.USA senior Laura Valkova defeated Alex Kitchen of Southern Miss 7-5, 6-2. Monica Mitta took down Rikeetha Pereira 6-1, 7-5 and Alina Zolotareva defeated Elena Roca 6-3, 6-2. Alexandria Stiteler and Laura Matuskova both had matches that went unfinished.

The Jaguars also won two Doubles competitions while one went unfinished. Stiteler and Mitta defeated Roca and Pereira 6-0 while Matuskova and Zolotareva defeated Tjasa Jerse and Tzu-Hui Chen 6-3. With this win, the Jaguars improve their record to 10-4 on the season while the Golden Eagles drop to 5-5.

“That was a rock-solid performance by the girls today,” said South Alabama head coach Jaco Keyser. “It was a good blend of old-fashioned toughness and some good discipline in our point play. If we continue on this path, then there is no doubt in my mind that we will eventually maximize our potential as a team.”

The Jags snapped a three-match losing streak in their last outing against Louisiana Tech and showed what they can accomplish if they play as disciplined and under control as they did against Southern Mississippi.

The Jaguars are 8-0 at home this season and look to continue their undefeated streak this Wednesday against the University of South Carolina Upstate who is 1-10 this season. With 16 regular season matches remaining, the Jags’ are on track to make a real push for a Sun Belt Conference championship.

Both the men’s and women’s tennis teams are doing extremely well this season. A conference championship is the goal of every team when the season begins and students can look forward to seeing if the current success of both teams be enough to drive the Jaguars to a title this season.