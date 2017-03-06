Baseball takes on Cox Diamond Invitational

South Alabama's Dylan Hardy hook slides into home plate as his teammates look on.





USA Baseball Pensacola Cox Diamond Invitational Recap

South Alabama Baseball advanced its record to 6-5 at the Blue Wahoos Stadium in Pensacola winning one of three games played this weekend. The Jags are currently 5-0 at home and 0-3 away for their conference.

USA vs Southeastern Louisiana University (3-4)

South Alabama suffered a 2-4 loss against Southeastern Louisiana University in the final inning during the first game of the Cox Diamond Invitational.

South Alabama saw the plate first as Southeastern’s pitcher Mac Sceroler struck out the first two batters, Drew LaBounty and Paul Russo. Travis Swaggerty and Wells Davis both managed to single. With Swaggerty on third and Davis on second, it looked like the inning was ending with Brendan Donovan as he struck out. However, Southeastern’s catcher dropped the third strike, giving Donovan the chance to run to first. Swaggerty scored from third. Davis tried to reach third base but was caught when the catcher found the ball and threw the final out for the first inning.

LaBounty advanced the score to 3-0 when he doubled, hitting in Colton Thomas and Jared Barnes in the fifth inning.

With two outs in the bottom of the fifth, Southeastern’s Drew Avans homered, gaining its first run.

Ryann Byers recorded an RBI as he singled to left field and Derrick Mount scored for the Lions during their next at bat. They tied up the score in the bottom of the sixth when Brennan Breaud ran home on a wild pitch.

South Alabama gained its first lead over Southeastern in the final inning. Daniel Wasinger and Jacob Seward started off the inning both singling. Avans hit a walk off single to center field, scoring Daniel Wasinger to end the game 4-3, Southeastern Louisiana.

USA vs Troy University (6-4)

Four runs in the sixth inning lifted the Jags over rival Troy University 6-4 on Saturday.

The third inning, Troy recorded two hits and left two batters on base.

Dylan Hardy was first to score for South Alabama making it around the bases from a walk. LaBounty sacrifice bunt advanced Hardy to second and Travis Swaggerty singled to right field scoring Hardy.

Troy found home plate once in the fifth inning when Trevor Davis scored on an error.

LaBounty scored in the bottom of the fifth after walking, Donovan singled to right field advancing him to third. Will Luft flew out and Labounty tagged up at third giving south their second run, bringing the game to 2-1, South Alabama.

The Trojans came back in the sixth scoring three runs on two outs. Drew Frederic singled to left field and stole second. Brandon Lockridge doubled to left field, scoring Frederic. Matt Sanders singled to the pitcher, moving Lockridge to third. The Trojans managed their next two runs when Davis doubled to left field recording him two RBIs as Sanders and Lockridge made it home.

South Alabama obtained the next four runs for in the bottom of the sixth.

To begin the winning inning, Swaggerty walked and Davis hit to right field, advancing Swaggerty to second. Designated hitter Cameron Cummings batted for Eddie Paparella and found first base after being hit by a pitch. With bases loaded, Jared Barnes flied out to the infield. Swaggerty sprinted into home plate recording an RBI for Barnes. Adam Wolfe recorded an RBI for himself as he singled to left field, scoring Davis. Hardy scored the fifth run for the Jaguars hitting to the left side of the field, advancing to second on the throw, scoring Cummings. With Hardy on second and Wolfe on third, LaBounty bunted. Hardy recorded the second out when he was caught at home, but Wolfe managed to find the plate for the final run of the game.

For the game, Davis managed two hits and one run from four at bats. LaBounty recorded one hit, one run and one RBI from two at bats.

Thomas Huston pitched five innings with five hits and one run against him.

Alex Adair threw 10 pitches and had two runs and two errors against him. Will Eiland was next to appear at the mound for South, throwing six pitches he let Troy score one more time.

Sean Trimble was next to pitch, recording his first win and Matt Peacock his first save for South Alabama.

Trimble entered the game as South was down but the Jags got up on Troy during their next at bat. Peacock pitched the final three innings shutting out the Trojans allowing no hits to solidify a rivalry win.

USA vs Seton Hall University (2-3)

The USA baseball team fell to Seton Hall University 2-3 as they could not gain the lead after an eighth-inning comeback attempt. The Jags were scoreless until the bottom of the eighth when Drew LaBounty singled, scoring Andrew Cash, the first run of the game for South.

Seton Hall made the choice to bring in lefty pitcher Anthony Pacillo to relieve the starter, Zach Prendergast, as the next batters were left handed as well.

Paul Russo safely landed first base from a sacrifice bunt, squeezing Hardy in at home for their second and final run.

South struggled to get up on the Pirates after their two runs. Adam Wolfe pinch ran for Russo, only to get picked off at second and Wells Davis struck out, completing the inning for the Jaguars.

In the ninth inning, Colton Thomas and Cameron Cummings singled for the only hits of the final inning. Jared Barnes grounded out while the Pirates managed a double play to end the game, winning by one run over South.

The third innings solidified the win for the Pirates as Al Molina doubled, Joe Poduslenko, Mike Caputo, Matt Fortin and Chris Villa walked. Ryan Ramiz doubled, recording two RBIs for The Hall.

Up Next

The USA baseball team will travel to Auburn University on Tuesday to play at 3 p.m. The last time the two teams faced each other was last season at Plainsman Park as the Jaguars won against the Tigers 8-4.

For more information about the South Alabama Baseball team and other Jaguar sports, check usajaguars.com or call (251) 461-1872