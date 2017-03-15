Students win at ACS jeopardy night

Close Students faced off against faculty in a chemistry version of Jeopardy. Jake Cannon Jake Cannon Students faced off against faculty in a chemistry version of Jeopardy.





Filed under Life

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

On Tuesday, Mar. 7, the University of South Alabama’s American Chemical Society held their 6th annual jeopardy tournament. It was the “Young’uns, the students, versus the “Old’uns,” Chemistry department faculty.

Last year, the faculty were the victors. This past Tuesday, however, the Young’uns redeemed themselves in an overwhelming $22,559 to $10,600 triumph. The overall record is now level at 3-3.

The Young’uns were easily the outstanding majority coming into the game, with several students shouting answers to their peers throughout the night. The Young’uns panel consisted of ACS members of various majors, including political science. The Old’uns panel consisted of professors Jason Clements, Jason Coym, Matthew Reichert, Dianne Roe and Larry Yet. Roe acts as the ACS student chapter advisor.

The event consisted of two games in total, each game with three rounds. The first game strictly dealt with chemistry knowledge while the second game consisted of general knowledge questions. The combined total score of the two games rightfully granted the Young’uns the victory.

The backdrop of ACS Jeopardy was a carbon copy of Jeopardy!, the game show, from the Think! countdown music to the individual buzzers to the blue screen.

“Controlled chaos,” Sam Fleming referred to this environment. Fleming, a retiree of the Mobile School Board, wrote the tournament questions and was the game show host of the night.

Some categories Fleming included were “Old time chemistry terms,” “Ions and their charges” and “You do the math” to name a few.

Although the faculty were the overwhelming favorite to ace the chemistry round of the tournament, the students were not a lost cause. After the first few rounds, the students were inching closer and closer in score. This was a major improvement from last year, where the Young’uns did not answer very many chemistry questions in the first game.

Despite the ongoing rivalry and Young’uns virtuous win, the sense of comradery between the students and faculty within ACS and the chemistry department in general was easily evident throughout the entirety of the night.

The students took great joy in seeing their professors answer chemistry questions incorrectly. “Ooo’s” and “ahh’s” permeated the room every time this happened.

“Jeopardy is a way for the faculty and students to interact in a competitive but lighthearted way,” Roe said.

At the end of the fun and zealous night, the Young’uns were deservedly awarded miniature gold trophies for their victory.