Fit Sex Week into your tight schedule

Filed under Life, Showcase

Spring break is over at USA, but Sexual Assault and Violence Educators’ Sex Week is just beginning. Sex Week is a week promoting healthy sexual relationships and educating students on sexual health, according to SAVE member and Sex Week coordinator Kadijah Oliver.

Sex Week coming directly after the end of spring break is not a coincidence, according to Associate Dean of Students and Title IX Coordinator Dr. Krista Harrell.

Title IX of the Education Amendments Act of 1972 is a federal law that prohibits sex discrimination in education. Sex discrimination includes sexual harassment and sexual violence, according to the USA Title IX website.

“The students that planned Sex Week, in particular, were very intentional in when they wanted to do it,” Harrell said.

Spring break trips are associated with an increase in alcohol use, according to a 2015 study published in The Journal of Studies on Alcohol and Drugs. Approximately one-half of sexual assault cases involve alcohol consumption, according to the National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism.

To bring awareness to sexual health issues, SAVE has ten events planned for Sex Week.

March 20, SAVE is encouraging students, faculty and staff to wear red and post a selfie to Instagram with the hashtag #SexyRedMonday in support of AIDS awareness.

March 20 at 6 p.m. in Student Center Room 211, SAVE will host a trivia night with questions on sex and Title IX.

March 21 at 2 p.m. in Student Center Room 212, USA’s LBGTQ activism group Spectrum will give a presentation about healthy sexual relationships within the LGBTQ community.

March 21 at 6 p.m. in the Terrace Room of the Student Center, students, faculty and staff are encouraged to show off their vocal talents with spoken word, song or any other performance at open mic night.

March 22 at 11 a.m. in the Student Center Mall, participants will write letters to themselves about the things they wish they knew before having sex or being intimate with another person.

March 22 at 5 p.m. in Student Center Room 212, SAVE will host a speed dating event and students will find new friendships and romances.

March 23 at 5 p.m. in the Student Center Ballroom, there will be a sex forum and sex-themed games, such as Pop the Cherry Balloon Pop, Lubricant Taste Test, Condom Relay and the Sex Wheel. The forum will answer questions about sex at 6 p.m. and the Mobile Health Department will also give a presentation.

March 23 at 11 a.m. in Student Center Room 253, International Justice Mission will give a presentation on sex and human trafficking.

March 24, SAVE will host an all-day fundraiser at Buffalo Wild Wings. Buffalo Wild Wings will donate 10 percent of every purchase to the Mobile Rape Crisis Center.

On March 24 in the Student Center Ballroom, SAVE and IJM will host the Xpress Yourself fashion show. The show will promote self-expression through fashion. The proceeds from the show will benefit the Mobile Rape Crisis Center and efforts to end sex trafficking in the Dominican Republic.

Sex Week will end, but USA’s victims advocacy program provides assistance to victims of sexual assault year-round. Students, faculty and staff can contact the victim’s advocacy program at 251-460-7175 during business hours or 251-341-9884 after business hours.