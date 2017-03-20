Award-winning pitcher finds success on and off field

Filed under Sports

South Alabama pitcher and Mobile native Devin Brown is dominating on the mound this season with recording nine wins from 13 games and an ERA of 1.20.

We are proud to have Brown a part of the USA Jaguars, although she never thought this was where she would end up. In fact, Brown was not planning on attending South Alabama until she visited the school. Prior to her visit, she wanted to travel outside of Mobile to further her education and continue her softball career.

“I really didn’t think that I wanted to come here because it was so close to home,” Brown said. “I came here on a visit and just decided that it would be stupid for me not to go here because it was so close to home. I fell in love with the school and the campus and the program, but no, it was not my intention to come here, ever.”

After attending South Alabama for three years, she has accomplished the following:

Two-Time NFCA All-America Scholar Athlete Selection

Two-Time Sun Belt Conference Commissioner’s List Selection

Seven-Time Sun Belt Conference Pitcher of the Week

First-Team All Sun Belt Conference Selection

Sun Belt Conference All-Tournament

NFCA All-South Region Selection

Louisville Slugger/NFCA Pitcher of the Week

Even after being honored for her work, Brown believes she has yet to complete her biggest accomplishment.

“I don’t know, I haven’t had it yet.” said Brown. Her ambitious yet humble attitude is something to take note of. She is a team player and believes that it is not one single person who has made this season’s team chemistry so fluid.

“I feel like this year our team gets along a lot better. I feel like we are really close. We’ve had more experience together, it’s a lot easier.”

So far this season, the Jags are 15-1 at home and an overall record of 19-8.

Finding an off day for the graphic design major is difficult. The team practices seven days sometimes or 20 hours a week, leaving little room for activities other than school and softball. For the players, softball is like a part time job, but when she can manage some spare time she says she can be found doing homework or sleeping. Brown finds herself dealing with things many of the same struggles as other students and athletes.

“Trying not to get overwhelmed is the hard part,” Brown said. “Sometimes it doesn’t matter how well you manage your time, you are just not going to be able to get everything done. Learning to let things go is really hard for me.”

Fortunately, Brown has a support system close by.

“My family, my parents and my fiance are very supportive of me.” Brown said. She has been playing softball since she was four. Her father is her biggest fan, often informing her of her honors.

Throughout her collegiate career, she has been recognized seven times by the Sun Belt Conference as their Pitcher of the week, selected as first-team All-Sun Belt Conference, Sun Belt Conference All-Tournament, twice nominated NFCA All-Time American Scholar Athlete and more.

In her opinion, her success is not measured by titles. As for her biggest accomplishment, Brown has the rest of her junior season and senior year to continue her performance with the South Alabama Jaguars.