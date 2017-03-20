USA softball defeats Coastal Carolina

Close Savanna Mayo up to bat for the Jaguars. Jake Cannon Jake Cannon Savanna Mayo up to bat for the Jaguars.





Filed under Showcase, Sports

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

South Alabama softball finished its three-game series with a 6-1 win against Coastal Carolina, improving The Jaguars season record to 19-8.

South tied their doubleheader, winning the first and losing the second game on Saturday. Pitcher Devin Brown recorded her ninth win of the season against Coastal Sunday. She has improved to 9-4 with an ERA of 1.20. During the game,bases were loaded four times in five innings and 11 runners were left on base.

Altogether, the Jags ended the game with 11 hits. Kaleigh Todd had three hits from four at bats and scored twice. Kristian Foster recorded three RBIs.

The Chanticleers managed seven hits made by Taty Forbes, Kailey Mellen, Kassidy Smith and Amanda Daneker.

Marissa Landrum warmed up the bases for the Jaguars, scoring the first run of the game in the second inning. The run was reached by the pinch runner for Morgan Lutticken on a bases loaded walk. Lutticken previously singled to right field.

Two more innings were left scoreless by both teams.

In the top of fourth inning, Coastal Carolina’s Mellen hit a leadoff double to battle back against the Jaguars, but Smith hit a pop up and Adriana Toro grounded out giving the Chanticleers two outs against them. Brown struck out her first batter of the game, clearing Coastal’s chance of scoring that inning.

In the bottom of the fourth, Todd singled and MC Nichols landed a clean bunt making it safe to first and advancing Todd to second. Kristian Foster bunted as well, but could not lay down the ball, receiving the first out of the inning. Amanda Minihan flew out to right field for out number two. With runners on first and second, Lowe was patient at the plate, watching the balls rack up until she was walked to first loading the bases. Savannah Mayo hit a hard grounder up the middle scoring Todd.

Coastal Carolina called for a pitch change, bringing in Devin Wallace. Pinch hitter Destin Vicknair showcased her first career at bat for South, but popped up to the catcher for the final out of the inning.

Coastal Carolina’s Taty Forbes received a base hit up the middle as she continued 3 for 3 during the game. Alexis Alvino hit to shortstop but Foster threw to first for out number one of inning five. Forbes advanced to second. Amanda Daneker hit a line drive through the left side as Forbes took third and home, scoring Coastal’s only run of the game. Timi Tooley popped up to the catcher, Aly Smith, as she snagged the third out.

For South, pinch hitter Megan Harris and Kaleigh Todd both singled and Nichols walked in the sixth. Foster hit in two runs after after smacking the ball into left field, advancing the score to 4-1, USA. Amanda Minahan hit a line drive to the infield and but got out as the second basemen turned it around for a double-play.

Lowe managed a leadoff double to start the bats for the bottom of the sixth. Savanna Mayo struck out on a changeup for out number one. Vicknair’s second plate appearance earned her a walk. With runners on first and second. On deck, Aly Smith recorded her first career triple, smacking in two runs.

The Jags took the field one last time. Minahan caught the first out, stepping only about five feet over from her original position in center field. Forbes went 4-4 singling up the middle once again. Alvino managed a single by shortstop Fosters’s fielder’s choice, getting lead runner Forbes out at second base. Minahan ended the game when she caught the final out, solidifying the 6-1 win over Coastal Carolina, the nineteenth win of the season.

This week, the Jaguars travel to face Southern Mississippi on Wednesday night and then return home to host another three-game series against Louisiana-Lafayette Saturday and Sunday.