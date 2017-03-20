Future of bathroom rights at USA still uncertain





Filed under Life

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order last month revoking the previous administration’s order allowing transgender students to use the bathroom corresponding to their gender identity.

Trump has now left the decision up to the individual states to interpret the law concerning gender identity.

A letter was sent to school systems across the country about the reverse in the federal guidelines. While no clear guidance or direction was given to schools regarding the contentious issue, the letter stated, “Schools must ensure that all students, including LGBT students, are able to learn and thrive in a safe environment,” according to The Washington Post. This letter also stated that the federal government will not rely on the prior interpretation of the Title IX law in the future.

USA will ultimately be subject to Alabama law and any changes made on the state level regarding bathroom rights.



Krista Harrell, associate dean of students and Title IX coordinator at USA, stated, “The University of South Alabama is committed to fostering an inclusive and diverse campus community in which all of its students can confidently pursue their academic and extracurricular experiences.”

As far as bathrooms go, USA has no specific policy on this topic. Instead, USA provides a list of single-use restrooms on campus in order to meet the needs of all students and employees. This list can be found on USA’s Title IX webpage.

USA will continue to monitor the national and state developments made regarding transgender and LGBT rights. Any changes will be made known to appropriate administration and an assessment will be made regarding how the information should be disseminated further.

USA will continue to follow a policy that prohibits discrimination, including harassment, based on sexual orientation, sex, or gender identity.

The original law, signed in May, was the Obama Administration’s interpretation of the Title IX law that prohibits sex discrimination in education. Obama believed that the law applied to gender identity as well as sex.

Transgender rights activists are worried for the potential harm, bullying or discomfort the recent rescinding could cause transgender students.

According to the New York Times, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos initially refused to sign off on the order — telling Trump she was “uncomfortable” and feared the potential harm the order would bring to transgender students. However, after pressure from Trump and Sessions, DeVos signed off on the order.

Immediately after the recent rescinding, hundreds of transgender rights activists stood outside the White House in protest. Videos were taken of chants such as, “No hate, no fear, transgender students are welcome here” and “Trans equality now and always.”

The Supreme Court is set to hear the case of Gavin Grimm this month. Grimm is a 17-year-old high school student from Virginia who was denied to use the boy’s bathroom because he is a transgender. A lower court has ruled in Gavin’s favor, but the transgender community is hoping the U.S. Supreme Court will solidify protections for Grimm and students like him across the country.

The ruling could potentially neutralize the rescinding put forth by the Trump administration.