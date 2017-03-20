USA basketball player breaks block record

Chyna Ellis made the third-team and won defensive player of the year last year. Photo courtesy of USAJaguars.





Filed under Showcase, Sports

Saying Chyna Ellis is a standout on the basketball court is an understatement. The 6 feet 2 inch tall center first hit the hardwood for South during the 2014-2015 season, playing in 28 games as a freshman. She is a defensive anchor for the Lady Jags and recently claimed the title of all-time leader in career blocks during the team’s Feb. 14 win over Appalachian State. Ellis also made the third-team All-Sun Belt Conference after her selection by 12 Sun Belt Conference coaches and members of the media. This adds to last year’s postseason honors of also making the third-team and winning defensive player of the year.

“She’s just scratching the surface on the basketball floor,” said head coach Terry Fowler. “She’s a rim protector- that’s what we need.”

Basketball is not the only place Chyna shines. The junior allied health major puts in serious time in the classroom and plans a career in the medical field as an anesthesiologist. With a course-load heavy on science classes, it takes focus and determination to achieve success. It also takes hard work, which Ellis knows all too well. Ellis states that math and science are her favorite subjects. Competing as a collegiate athlete while pursuing a bachelor’s degree means her schedule is often hectic, but she sticks with it by focusing on the future.

A native of the east Memphis suburb of Cordova, Tennessee, Ellis sacrifices a lot to achieve her dreams, including being more than 320 miles away from her daughter and not being able to see her every day. With her outstanding hardwood skills at Arlington High School, it was practically impossible for her to miss out on college offers. Since joining the Lady Jags and putting on the number 34 jersey, Ellis has given her all.

According USAJaguars, Ellis averages 8.0 points per game, 7.7 rebounds and 0.3 assists. She is a powerhouse on defense, and her teammates know she can be trusted, according to head coach Terry Fowler. Because of the pride Ellis takes in her craft and her work ethic, she is destined to be a Jaguar legend.

As hard as may be to believe, Chyna Ellis does have a little room in her schedule for a few other interests, especially when they are some of her favorites. In professional basketball, she’s a big fan of the Atlanta Dream and the Los Angeles Lakers. Chyna also loves listening to musical artists Migos, K-Camp and Yo Gotti. When she’s back in Cordova, Chyna spends time with her precious daughter, her mom, her dad and her younger brother.