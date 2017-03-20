The student news site of The University of South Alabama

SGA acquires MCATS for medical students

Shannon Lundgren, Reporter
March 20, 2017
SGA voted to purchase 50 practice Medical College Admission Tests as part of the college of allied health senate project in their March 6 meeting.

The American Association of Medical Colleges updated the MCAT in April 2015 for the first time since 1991.

“Right now, we’re really struggling with the new test,” Dr. Cindy Stanfield, director of the pre-professional office said. “With the old test, we were right at the national average, overall. [On] the new test, we are 15 percent below the national average.”

The new test has twice the information than the old test, according to Stanfield. To help bridge the gap, Stanfield teaches a workshop for students preparing to take the MCAT every Wednesday at 4 p.m.

“MCAT-style questions are nothing like what you see in classrooms,” Stanfield said.

The workshop is open to students regardless of how long they have been studying for the MCAT.

The practice tests are computer-based and non-reusable, but students will have immediate feedback on their performance.  The tests are tentatively scheduled to be offered on Saturday in the Biomedical Library Lab with a student proctor, according to Stanfield.

Priority will be given to students who meet the GPA cut-off to take the MCAT, have participated in the workshop and had pre-health advising with Dr. Stanfield.

To find out more information about the workshops or practice tests, email Dr. Cindy Stanfield at [email protected].

Several other issues were covered at the SGA meeting, including:

The next SGA meeting will be on March 20 at 6:30 p.m. in the Student Center Ballroom. Students, faculty and staff are welcome to attend.

