SGA campaigns begin March 24

Students are eager to gather information on how they can get involved with SGA.





Students interested in running for a position in the Student Government Association must declare their candidacy by submitting a form on OrgSync before noon on March 24. SGA general elections are April 3-5.

General campaigning begins immediately after the candidate’s briefing on March 24 and lasts until 7:59 a.m. April 3. Candidates cannot campaign before then.

Potential candidates previously had an opportunity to speak with current office holders in an informational meeting on March 6.

All candidates must attend the candidate’s forum hosted by the Vanguard in the Student Center Terrace Room on March 27 at 6 p.m. The candidate’s forum will be a debate-style assembly where candidates will answer questions from the student body and moderator.

Candidates must have a 2.0 GPA to run for a senate seat. Students running for an officer position must have a 2.5 GPA and 40 credit hours completed at USA. Officer positions are SGA President, Vice President, Treasurer, Chief Justice, Attorney General and Student-at-Large. Every position on SGA is open.

The officer and senate positions are outlined in SGA code of laws and constitution.

The president’s duties include representing SGA and the student body, serving on the Board of Trustees and working with the treasurer to come up with the budget each semester. The president will receive a stipend of $675 per month. A handout provided at the meeting states that the president must commit a minimum of 30 hours a week to the position and cannot work another job.

The vice president’s duties include presiding over senate meetings, working with the senate clerk to keep accurate records of all agendas and bills, attending all senate meetings, editing The Lowdown, and coordinating SGA retreats and banquets. The vice president will receive a stipend of $625 per month.

The treasurer is responsible for managing SGA budget and all funds allocated to student organizations, auditing SGA accounts each semester and overseeing the appropriations committee. The appropriations committee receives and votes on requests for funding from recognized student organizations. The treasurer will receive a stipend of $575 per month.

The chief justice presides over the Supreme Court, managing Ticket Forgiveness Day and ruling on parking ticket appeals and serving on the University Disciplinary Committee. The chief justice receives a stipend of $325 per month.

The attorney general is responsible for coordinating Higher Education day, working with the government relations office and assisting the chief justice with parking appeals when necessary. The attorney general receives a stipend of $325 per month.

The student-at-large works with the student activities office, assists with planning Student Organization Leadership Day and hosts a monthly president’s roundtable. The stipend for the student-at-large is $200 per month.

Senators are required to join two SGA committees, attend weekly senate meetings, and collaborate with other senators in their college to design and implement a senate project. The stipend for senators is $200 per semester.

Any student interested in running for an officer or senate position is strongly encouraged to attend the candidate’s briefing in Student Center Room 211 on March 24 at 5 p.m. and fill out the application on OrgSync. Attending the briefing does not obligate one to run for office, according to SGA Coordinator Heather Sprinkle. Interested candidates can also contact the current office-holder of the position they are interested in for more information.

Potential candidates must declare their candidacy by submitting this form on OrgSync: https://orgsync.com/102347/forms/249818.