USA College of Medicine Gumbo Chili Showdown





Filed under Life

The 2017 Gumbo Chili Showdown is scheduled to take place on April 8.

Gumbo Chili Showdown is a contest among teams of five students, faculty, physicians and community members to award the best tasting gumbo and chili of the day.

The tradition is organized by students of the University of South Alabama College of Medicine and sponsored by the USA Medical Alumni Association.

The USA spring Red-Blue football game will immediately follow the gumbo chili “tailgate” at noon.

The cook-off went on a hiatus following 2013 but returned last year in spectacular fashion. Some of the winners included team “Netflix and Chili,” who were the Grand Champions, “The Gumbologists” for Best Gumbo Award, and “Roux Dat” for People’s Choice.

The funds of the showdown directly benefit the Regan Robinson Young Scholarship.

Medical students created this scholarship in 2010 in honor of their late classmate, Regan Robinson Young. Young was diagnosed with stage IV colon cancer at the age of 23 during her second year of medical school.

However, Young did not let her illness get in the way of her commitment to the study of medicine. Rather, she used it as a means to further devote herself to the understanding and care of patients. She passed away four months shy of graduation at the age of 26.

Young’s lionhearted and selfless decision to continue medical school is immortalized through the fervor of the annual event and the scholarship that now bears her name.

Last year alone, the event raised over $30,000 through sponsorships and the cook-off itself.

At the end of the showdown, the scholarship is awarded to a rising 4th year medical student who echoes the same valence and tenacity as that of Young.

Tickets for the event can be preordered for $8 at [email protected] Tickets will be $10 the day of the event.

The deadline for team registration is Sat., Mar. 25.

The event will feature games for children and live music.

GCS will kick off at 10:30 AM at Ladd-Peebles Stadium on Apr. 8 and will be immediately followed by the USA spring football game.

More information about team sign-ups, sponsorships, ticket purchasing and information, and other questions can be addressed through [email protected]