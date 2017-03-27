The Vanguard to host the SGA candidate forum on March 27





SGA candidates will become more than just a name on a ballot when The Vanguard hosts the SGA candidate’s forum on March 27 in the Student Center Terrace Room. Candidates will field questions from the audience and from social media starting at 6:00 p.m.

The forum will be split into two parts: officer candidates and senate candidates. Officer candidates will answer questions in a debate-style forum. Senate candidates will answer questions from the audience in a town-hall style forum.

SGA has many responsibilities, including managing a budget, organizing student events, approving student organizations and deciding how much money to grant each organization.

The administration gives SGA a budget to allocate as it sees fit. The most recent budget, the spring budget, was more than $250,000. Most of the money in the spring’s budget funded student activities and organizations. The largest student activity SGA voted to fund in spring semester was to contribute $40,000 toward the spring concert.

SGA scrutinizes every request for funding they receive. Receiving funding from the SGA is not a right or a guarantee, it is a process which involves many people. Deciding whether to approve a funding request is a decision that directly impacts the quality of student life on campus.

In addition to managing their budget, SGA also passes resolutions, which are statements to the administration about what the students want. While the administration is not bound to act on a resolution, they take resolutions seriously.

Recently, the administration took steps to implement the SGA’s most recent resolution, by forming a new student orientation advisory orientation board.

Resolutions are not the only way SGA serves student interests. Members of SGA also serve on university committees, such as the food advisory committee. As the result of a student request, SGA worked with the food advisory committee to replace margarine with butter in the cafeteria in the spring semester.

Voting for a candidate for office is more than a popularity contest; it is a statement on the direction of the student body. This forum will give students the opportunity to find out where the candidates stand on the issues they care about.

Make an informed choice on our student government representation and join the debate in person or by participating over Facebook.