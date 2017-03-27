SGA endorses 3 constitutional amendments





Filed under News

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

SGA voted to endorse three proposed amendments to the SGA constitution in their March 20 meeting. The proposed amendments seek to enlarge the Supreme Court, update language regarding the Board of Student Communications, and remove the mention of salary from the senate clerk description.

Amendments are proposed to the SGA constitution by petition signed by 10 percent of the student body. Amendments are not required to have SGA endorsement to be put on the ballot, according to Chief Justice Taylor Davis.

The first amendment seeks to add four associate justice positions to the Supreme Court. Dr. Andrea Agnew, Assistant Dean of Students requested the SGA consider adding more associate justices, according to Davis.

Associate justices serve on the University Disciplinary Committee and to hear two cases per semester. Each case can last up to four or five hours, according to Davis.

The UDC hears cases on sexual assault, among other things. Serving on the UDC can be emotionally taxing and lead to burnout. Adding more associate justice positions will alleviate some of the stress on associate justices, as well as improving scheduling, according to Davis.

Two associate justices, one male and one female, will be present for a UDC hearing, as well as USA staff, according to Davis. Associate justices undergo training before they can be present for a UDC hearing.

The amendment also seeks to add a 2.5 GPA requirement to the associate justice position. There currently is not a GPA requirement for this position.

Davis said if you are interested in serving as an associate justice in the next school year to email [email protected]

The second amendment, regarding the Board of Student Board of Communications, seeks to change language in the constitution to include The Prowl and Due South. The Prowl is USA’s student-run FM radio station and Due South is USA’s student-run magazine.

This amendment will also clarify that The Prowl will receive funding from the sale of sponsorships and a portion of the student activity allocation to student media.

According to Davis, the Board of Student Communications requested these updates.

The third amendment will remove the statement that the senate clerk be paid a semesterly salary. No other SGA position addresses salary in the constitution. The salaries of other SGA positions are addressed in the SGA code-of-laws.

Students can vote on these amendments as well in the SGA elections online from April 3-5.

March 20 SGA meeting recap: