Student Spotlight: Sharon Williams

Sharon Williams, a junior human resource management major at USA, is an advocate for getting involved on campus sooner, rather than later.

Williams dedicated her freshman and sophomore year to becoming involved, joining Chi Omega sorority and the Catholic Student Association during this time. She spent her summers as a New Student Orientation Leader where she showed new students around campus, helped them sign up for classes, and gave out information on what student organizations they too could get involved in.

Williams is proof that it is beneficial for students to push themselves further than just getting good grades in college. While some people say they do not have time to get involved because of their busy schedules, she continuously shows that it is possible to find a healthy balance between work, school, and extracurricular activities.

“Joining multiple student organizations helped my college experience to be the absolute best because I was surrounded by students who loved the University of South Alabama as much as I did,” Williams said.

At the beginning of her sophomore year, Williams became a resident assistant in the Delta community. In this position, she became responsible for 80 residents within the community. She organized several events each month for her residents and acted as a student resource for them.

Williams also became a member of Southerners, a 20-member group, at the end of her sophomore year, making her an official ambassador for the university. Through this organization, she works closely with alumni relations, university administration and community groups to promote South.

This year, she is the RA and the President of Chi Omega, simultaneously. Williams admitted she never thought as a freshman she’d hold both of these positions within her sorority during her time at South.

“I remember going through Recruitment not even being sure if joining a sorority was for me,” Williams said.

Though it can be tough being one person holding both of these positions, Williams remains thrilled with the opportunities that come from them.

“There are times where it can be stressful, but there are more times that I am so grateful to be a leader for my best friends!” she added.

While most people would crack under the pressure of so many responsibilities, Williams handles all of her positions’ requirements and continues to go above and beyond for those counting on her. Last spring, she received the Resident Assistant of the Year award for her work in the delta community. She has also received scholarships through Chi Omega for her dedication to the sorority, including the Greek New Member of the Year award and the Emily Ulmer Feinstein Scholarship.

“I believe the key to juggling busy schedules is knowing how to prioritize and organize. I make time for things that I must do, but also for the things I want to do,” Williams added. “It’s understanding that you can’t do absolutely everything, but that you are capable to do many things well with the help of friends and classmates.

At USA, there are over 200 student organizations to choose from. Williams encourages anyone interested in getting involved on campus to be sure to attend all Get On Board days and check the daily digest for information on events and clubs to join.