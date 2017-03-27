Fight for your chair and your charity





Filed under Life

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

The fifth annual Mega Musical Chairs fundraiser, hosted by Alpha Epsilon Delta, University of South Alabama’s pre-health honor society, will take place April 7.

Musical chairs are a birthright of every childhood experience. It is old-age game void of the stress and burdens that have come to define college. Imagine a day where you can embrace this childhood nostalgia once again, but in “mega” fashion.

The event raises thousands of dollars every year and the proceeds are donated to the winner’s non-profit charity of choice.

In 2012, Mega Musical Chairs started with two freshmen, 100 chairs and a simple idea: raise money and awareness to Haiti earthquake victims. In its first year alone, the event raised roughly $1,500 for the Clinton-Bush Haiti Fund.

Since its inception, Mega Musical Chairs has grown to become one of the biggest events on campus.

Last year alone, over 600 students partook in the tradition. They played for various charities, including Little Sisters of the Poor, Make a Wish and Aashray Care Home.

Camp Kesem was the grand prize winner of over $5,500. Camp Kesem provides a week long summer camp for children whose parents are battling cancer.

Mega Musical Chairs was awarded the Student-Driven Program of the Year at the 2016 ACUI Annual Conference and Outstanding Student Program of the Year at the 2016 University of South Alabama Student Leaders Awards Banquet.

Over the course of its years, Mega Musical Chairs has become more than just another fundraising event that promotes philanthropy, comradery and a chance at a second childhood.

Rather than provide relief to one organization, the chairs of Mega Musical Chairs wanted to use their platform to promote a far more paramount notion about leadership and moral obligation .

The cardinal concept of Mega Musical Chairs is to impart a sense of self-awareness about the pressing issues that encapsulate our world and to use this knowledge to aid someone else’s world of experiences.

Following the event’s first year, the proceeds of Mega Musical Chairs have gone to the winner’s charity of choice.

Past winning charities have included the Fallen Heroes of America and Children’s and Women’s Hospital.

Mega Musical Chairs 2017 will be held April 7, from 5-8 pm at the Student Center Amphitheatre. This year’s theme is “Rave edition.”

Tickets go on sale Mar. 27. They will be $5 each. Each ticket includes a chair, glow sticks, a T-shirt, dinner, drinks, a chance to win several door prizes, including Jeremih concert tickets.

Tickets can be purchased online through www.megamusicalchairs.com.

For chances to win giveaway items also starting on March 27, follow Mega Musical Chairs Facebook page.