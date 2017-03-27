Softball falls to Louisiana Lafayette

Softball player prepares to bat. Brad McPherson





Sports

The Jaguars fell 8-3 to the No.17 Ragin Cajun’s and remain undefeated in the Sun Belt Conference 4-0. Four runs from Louisiana-Lafayette in the top of the second inning left South’s softball team trying to catch up for the remainder of game one for the weekend series.

Game one started with Devin Brown in the circle for the Jags. She gave up seven runs to the Ragin’ Cajuns in over five innings.

In the batter’s box, Haleigh Lane went 2-for-4 with one RBI. Morgan Lutticken managed her first career home run with a two-run dinger in the bottom of the sixth inning. Kaleigh Todd, Kristian Foster and Amanda Minahan all had one hit to add to the team’s seven hits for the game.

In the top of the first inning, South only allowed three batters for ULL a chance at the plate. To get the three outs, Brown struck out two batters and Minahan had an impressive leaping catch, crashing into the wall in centerfield to save a potential multi-base hit.

The Ragin’ Cajuns had five hits in the second inning. DJ Sanders started off the inning for ULL at the plate hitting a double through the left side. Lexie Comeaux was next as she placed the ball in the right side gap, driving in Sanders for their first run. A grounder up the middle by Beth Ashley was enough for another run by Comeaux. The last two runners to get across home plate were hit in by Kara Gremillion as she placed the ball up the third base line.

Minahan scored the first run for the Jags in the bottom of the third. She scored from Lane’s hard hit ground ball past the first and second basemen, making the game 4-1, ULL.

Aleah Craighton smashed a home run over the scoreboard in the top of the fifth inning to tack on another run for the Ragin’ Cajuns. The next inning, Gremillion singled to left field running in two more runs in the sixth. With bases loaded, Craighton was hit by a pitch and advanced the score 7-1.

South tried to rally back in the sixth inning when Lutticken hit her first career home run, scoring two, but it was not enough to save the game after ULL’s Kassidy Zeringue laid down a bunt and pinch runner Chelsea Lotief scored.

For the first of the series, the game was an impressive showing from both teams and a promising weekend to look ahead for impressive softball play.

In game two, Louisiana Lafayette’s DJ Sanders double homerun performance, recording 3 for 3 at the plate and three RBIs helped solidify the win over South Alabama for the second game of the series.

The Jaguars, Kaliegh Todd, Megan Harris and Abby Kryzwiecki managed three hits throughout the game. Kryzwiecki smashed a shot over the wall in the sixth for the first run of the game for the Jaguars. Harris tripled in the final inning and ran home after Foster popped up to the outfield for their final run of the game.

Alex Stewart recorded the win on the mound for ULL. She improved her record to 9-3 after giving up three hits and two runs.

In the final game of the series, South Alabama fell to Louisiana Lafayette 9-4 after being within a run of the lead in the fifth inning, the Ragin’ Cajuns managed two more runs to seal the win.

ULL was consistent at the plate with key player Sanders who smacked in four runs. Hayden and Sanders shared two hits. Gremillion, Hayden and Craighton each scored twice.

Devin Brown is now 9-6 after starting the game and recording the loss. She allowed five hits, walking three and struck out one after just over three innings.

The first run of the game was hit in by Ashley who hit a homerun for the Ragin’ Cajuns in the second inning. Sanders hit a grandslam, shutting out the Jaguars 5-0 in the third inning.

Minahan came in clutch her next chance at bat, hitting a double down the left field line. Harris and Foster both scored after previously hitting singles.

In the fourth inning, Kaleigh Todd crossed home plate with an unearned run after Foster singled out at first and Todd ran home, beating the throw.

Running home from third after a wild pitch, Vicknair scored once more in the fifth for the Jaguars. Mayo had previously singled and MC Nichols grounded to third base.

Gremillion singled to third base and Hayden doubled down the left field line for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Gremillion then scored on a wild pitch by Sparkman. Craighton stepped up to the plate next and sailed a ball over left center wall, outscoring the Jaguars by four in the sixth inning.

ULL scored one final run in the last inning when Sterling doubled to center field, scoring pinch runner Lotief.

South Alabama will return to action for a midweek matchup against Troy on March 29 at 6 p.m. at Jaguar Field.