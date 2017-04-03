Appropriations deadline due this coming Friday

Close Appropriations requests are due April 7. Photo courtesy of flickr.com under the creative commons licence. Mikhail Tolstoy - Fotolia Mikhail Tolstoy - Fotolia Appropriations requests are due April 7. Photo courtesy of flickr.com under the creative commons licence.





Filed under Life

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Requests for SGA appropriations funds for recognized student organizations are due April 7. Appropriations are funding from the SGA for recognized student groups, which have a faculty advisor. Applicants apply through OrgSync, and must have the student group advisor’s approval.

Money is granted on a first come, first served basis. So far, there have been 10 requisitions and one co-sponsorship. There are 19 requests pending. Only complete applications will be considered.

Organizations are encouraged to apply throughout the semester to avoid the rush that normally comes at the end of semester with finals. Appropriations can be used for various needs such as professional travel or certain promotional items, such as t-shirts.

There are approximately 200 student groups, according to Appropriations Chairman Ryan Creel. The leftover appropriations budget was $88,000 as of last month to distribute this spring. Creel warns that spring appropriations quickly run out.

“I usually get 80 to 100 applications per semester,” Creel said. “The majority of student organizations receive funding. Those who are denied didn’t submit all information before end of the grace period, or they are asking for funds for things they can’t buy.”

According to Creel, SGA is generally allotted about $88,000 per semester for appropriations.

Students cannot apply for funding ahead of the semester, although Creel said that fewer organizations apply for funding in the fall. Thinking ahead, student organizations can make a list and prepare to apply for funding for the upcoming academic year.