USA sorority raises money for alumna liver transplant

Janae Thomas, Reporter
April 3, 2017
Alpha Gamma Delta sorority hosted a philanthropic taco luncheon on March 30 at their sorority house to raise money for a university and sorority alumna, Stacy Stevens, for her future surgery. Stevens needs a liver transplant due to diabetes.

The admission to the event costs $5 if previously brought from a sister or $7 at the door. Upon arrival, the attendees were served tacos and socialized with the sorority members while a musician played guitar in the background.

Caitlin O’Malley, vice president of community affairs and over philanthropy events for Alpha Gamma Delta, organized the event. “I think it’s a good way, just to raise money for her and to kind of bring awareness to the effects that diabetes has on other people,” O’Malley said.

The sorority’s philanthropy is diabetes awareness and the members decided to raise money for Stevens’ future transplant because it directly influenced a member of the community with the disease, O’Malley explained. O’Malley also talked about how bringing awareness to diabetes was important.

“I had a friend in high school who had diabetes, and I saw how difficult it was for her. Just joining the sorority has made me so much more passionate about it and I think that affects everyone here,” O’Malley said.

The sorority will participate in the Camp Seale Harris Walk on April 29 to raise money and awareness for Camp Seale Harris, a program for diabetic children and their families that hosts events to empower youth with diabetes.

Next fall, the sorority will host their Poker and Pearls event and the proceeds will go to the Alpha Gamma Delta Foundation, which sponsors diabetes awareness, according to O’Malley.   

