Softball wins shutout

Sports

South Alabama softball shutout Troy University 8-0 in five innings after an early six run led by the second inning on Wednesday. This was their first win in five games.

Consistent in the circle, Devin Brown stuck out two batters every inning totaling 10 by the end of the game. This was her eighth shutout of the season. Brown is ranked first at South Alabama for the most strikeouts (10.95) in seven innings. She improves her record to 10-6.

Amanda Minahan recorded five RBI’s after hitting her seventh homerun of the season. MC Nichols and Kristian Foster went 2 for 3 in the box, both running around the bases once. Kaleigh Todd scored three runs and went 1 for 2 at the plate.

For Troy’s offense, Madeline Porter and Katie Webb managed the only two hits against the Jaguars.

In the bottom of the first inning, Todd slapped to third and beat out the throw after third basemen Webb bobbled the ball. Nichols slapped the ball and after a hard bounce to the shortstop held the ball, both runners safe on first and second. Foster was safe at first after hitting a grounder, but Nichols got thrown out by the shortstop by a fielder’s choice at second. With runners on first and third, Minahan flied up to left field, Todd tagged up on third and scored the first run of the game.

The Jaguars next time at bat, Savanna Mayo shot a line drive past the shortstop into left field. Aly Smith came up to bat next, laying down a perfect sacrifice bunt, moving Mayo to second. Megan Harris got caught up at first when she slapped down the line and tagged out but moved Mayo to third. Patient at the plate, Todd received a walk and stole second during Nichols’s at bat. She slap hit past shortstop as Mayo ran home for their second run of the game and first of five for the inning. Up next, Foster continued with a hit past shortstop, scoring Todd. With two runners on, Minahan smacked a ball over the left field fence, making her 24th career homerun.

In the fourth inning, the Jags scored two more times. Harris started off the inning with a sneak bunt and advanced to second on a pass ball during Todd’s at bat. A perfect hard bounce slap to the shortstop by Todd landed her on first and Harris on third. Foster’s turn up at the plate resulted in another run as she grounded past the shortstop. Minahan recorded her final RBI of the game when she flied out to left field.

South left two runners on that inning but Brown solidified the win her next appearance on the mound. The final out of the game Brown struck out the batter swinging. Every batter Brown struck out during the game went out swinging.

Head coach Becky Clark gave great remarks about her players after the game about how they took advantage of making plays and hitting the ball when they needed to. After a four-game losing streak, the Jaguars revamped themselves, playing great offensively and defensively with no errors. For the team, it was an impressive performance to the nearly 700 people in attendance and a win much needed to regroup and regain confidence in themselves after losing four games in a row.

For more information about the softball team, check back weekly or online. Tickets can be purchased by calling (251) 461-1872.