SGA election winners
SGA announced the winners of their annual election at a call-out party in the Student Center Amphitheater on April 5. Carl Thomas, Jr. won the presidential race, and Elizabeth Hernandez won the vice-presidential race.
“This win is for the African-American community,” Thomas said in his acceptance speech. “This win is for the Muslim community, the LBGTQ community. This win is for every single population that makes up the University of South Alabama, because that’s what makes us South. Everything is coming to fruition and I’m so blessed and thankful for this final outcome.”
Thomas acknowledged his opponent, Reagan Barr, saying that it takes a lot of courage to put yourself out there. He also thanked his supporters and family.
“My number one concern is to speak for the well-being of the students,” Thomas said.
In the SGA candidate’s forum, Thomas said he will work with Sexual Assault Violence Educators to raise awareness of sexual assault on campus. Thomas also stated that he will work to raise awareness of mental health issues on campus by having a mental health awareness month.
Thomas’ opponent, Barr, said after the acceptance speech, “I’m trying to look at the positive side; more disc golf for me.”
Barr plans to continue his work as president of the Society of Collegiate Leadership and Achievement.
Vice President-elect Elizabeth Hernandez also thanked her supporters and the prior administration for setting a strong foundation.
“I could not have asked for a stronger board than the one that was elected.” Hernandez said in an email. “I have worked closely with each individual in the past and know that they are each capable of accomplishing amazing things.”
At the SGA candidate’s forum, Hernandez said she is committed to governmental transparency.
Her opponent, H. Carter Phillips III, is celebrating a bigger victory.
“I have been clean and sober for a full month now, with no signs of slowing down,” Phillips said on social media. “I am happy with the outcome, because I have time for work, school and music again. I genuinely believe we are in the best of hands with our new officer board and elected representatives.”
All SGA positions last for one academic year. The election winners will take office beginning in the summer semester.
The next SGA meeting is April 10 at 6:30 p.m in Marx Library Room 181. The public is welcome to attend.
President
Carl Thomas
Vice President
Elizabeth Hernandez
Treasurer
Kevin Aria
Chief Justice
Taylor Davis
Attorney General
Josh Robertson
Allied Health Senators
Addison Grissett
Kevin Hartley
Breanna Healy
Deangela McGee
Collin Miller
Arts & Sciences Senators
Namisha Ajit
Jacqueline Brazile
Payton Ford
Lauren Sullivan
Faith Kilpatrick
Grace Newcombe
Michael Simmons
Jessica Williams
Business Senators
Jordan Griffin
Nia Marshall
Jack Stover
Cody Thompson
Computing Senators
Ashley Gideon
Broderick Morrissette
Education Senators
Chelsia Douglas
Paisley Henning
Zorrya Kelley
Kashama Miller
Jade Poole
Engineering Senators
Trey Clarkson
Caison Elliott
Kaysie Moore
Nursing Senators
Lacey Bemis
Tamera Fletcher
Madison Jacobs
