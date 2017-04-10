SGA election winners

Pictured (from left to right) is Treasurer-elect Kevin Aria, Chief Justice Taylor Davis, President-elect Carl Thomas, Jr., Vice President-elect Elizabeth Hernandez, and Attorney General-elect Josh Robertson.





SGA announced the winners of their annual election at a call-out party in the Student Center Amphitheater on April 5. Carl Thomas, Jr. won the presidential race, and Elizabeth Hernandez won the vice-presidential race.

“This win is for the African-American community,” Thomas said in his acceptance speech. “This win is for the Muslim community, the LBGTQ community. This win is for every single population that makes up the University of South Alabama, because that’s what makes us South. Everything is coming to fruition and I’m so blessed and thankful for this final outcome.”

Thomas acknowledged his opponent, Reagan Barr, saying that it takes a lot of courage to put yourself out there. He also thanked his supporters and family.

“My number one concern is to speak for the well-being of the students,” Thomas said.

In the SGA candidate’s forum, Thomas said he will work with Sexual Assault Violence Educators to raise awareness of sexual assault on campus. Thomas also stated that he will work to raise awareness of mental health issues on campus by having a mental health awareness month.

Thomas’ opponent, Barr, said after the acceptance speech, “I’m trying to look at the positive side; more disc golf for me.”

Barr plans to continue his work as president of the Society of Collegiate Leadership and Achievement.

Vice President-elect Elizabeth Hernandez also thanked her supporters and the prior administration for setting a strong foundation.

“I could not have asked for a stronger board than the one that was elected.” Hernandez said in an email. “I have worked closely with each individual in the past and know that they are each capable of accomplishing amazing things.”

At the SGA candidate’s forum, Hernandez said she is committed to governmental transparency.

Her opponent, H. Carter Phillips III, is celebrating a bigger victory.

“I have been clean and sober for a full month now, with no signs of slowing down,” Phillips said on social media. “I am happy with the outcome, because I have time for work, school and music again. I genuinely believe we are in the best of hands with our new officer board and elected representatives.”

All SGA positions last for one academic year. The election winners will take office beginning in the summer semester.

The next SGA meeting is April 10 at 6:30 p.m in Marx Library Room 181. The public is welcome to attend.

President

Carl Thomas

Vice President

Elizabeth Hernandez

Treasurer

Kevin Aria

Chief Justice

Taylor Davis

Attorney General

Josh Robertson

Allied Health Senators

Addison Grissett

Kevin Hartley

Breanna Healy

Deangela McGee

Collin Miller

Arts & Sciences Senators

Namisha Ajit

Jacqueline Brazile

Payton Ford

Lauren Sullivan

Faith Kilpatrick

Grace Newcombe

Michael Simmons

Jessica Williams

Business Senators

Jordan Griffin

Nia Marshall

Jack Stover

Cody Thompson

Computing Senators

Ashley Gideon

Broderick Morrissette



Education Senators

Chelsia Douglas

Paisley Henning

Zorrya Kelley

Kashama Miller

Jade Poole

Engineering Senators

Trey Clarkson

Caison Elliott

Kaysie Moore

Nursing Senators

Lacey Bemis

Tamera Fletcher

Madison Jacobs