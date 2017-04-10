Got parking tickets? Forgiveness Day April 19

Close Ticket Forgiveness Day is on April 19. Shannon Lundgren Shannon Lundgren Ticket Forgiveness Day is on April 19.





Filed under News, Showcase

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Parking Ticket Forgiveness Day will return to USA on April 19, giving students the opportunity to have one parking ticket forgiven in exchange for a charitable donation.

Only certain tickets are eligible for forgiveness. They are:

Out of zone parking

Parking in staff space

No permit visible

30-minute parking

Only one ticket per student is eligible for forgiveness. Students will know the status of their submission by the end of the spring semester.

To have a ticket forgiven, students must fill out a form on OrgSync by April 19 at 4 p.m. Then, students must bring in two items from list below to the SGA office on April 19 from 9 a.m to 4 p.m. The SGA Office is in the Student Center, suite 214, directly across from the Ballroom.

4-inch by 4-inch gauze squares

Adult diapers

Anti-bacterial hand soap

Antibiotic ointment

Baby Wipes

Box of band-aids

Chewable or gummy multi-vitamins

Dove (sensitive skin) body wash

Toothpaste (full size)

Spray deodorant

Only listed items will be accepted.

All proceeds will benefit the Mulherin Custodial Home.

Mulherin Custodial Home is a residential care facility for developmentally delayed adults. There are currently 34 residents living in Mulherin Custodial Home, according to their website. Residents have access to on-site health care, recreational outings and training. Some residents require total assistance with bathing, dressing, grooming and eating.

Though Mulherin Custodial Home is licensed by the State of Alabama Department of Public Health, they do not receive state or federal funding due to their size. The Mulherin Custodial Home is a licensed charity that receives most of their funding from private funding, community donations and the United Way, according to their website.

Previous beneficiaries of Parking Ticket Forgiveness Day are Feeding the Gulf Coast and Penelope House, a domestic violence shelter for women and children.

Parking Ticket Forgiveness Day is a collaborative effort between SGA and parking services.