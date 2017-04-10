The student news site of The University of South Alabama

The Vanguard

Got parking tickets? Forgiveness Day April 19

Ticket+Forgiveness+Day+is+on+April+19.
Ticket Forgiveness Day is on April 19.

Ticket Forgiveness Day is on April 19.

Shannon Lundgren

Shannon Lundgren

Ticket Forgiveness Day is on April 19.

Shannon Lundgren, Reporter
April 10, 2017
Filed under News, Showcase

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Parking Ticket Forgiveness Day will return to USA on April 19, giving students the opportunity to have one parking ticket forgiven in exchange for a charitable donation.

Only certain tickets are eligible for forgiveness. They are:

  • Out of zone parking
  • Parking in staff space
  • No permit visible
  • 30-minute parking

Only one ticket per student is eligible for forgiveness. Students will know the status of their submission by the end of the spring semester.

To have a ticket forgiven, students must fill out a form on OrgSync by April 19 at 4 p.m. Then, students must bring in two items from list below to the SGA office on April 19 from 9 a.m to 4 p.m. The SGA Office is in the Student Center, suite 214, directly across from the Ballroom.

  • 4-inch by 4-inch gauze squares
  • Adult diapers
  • Anti-bacterial hand soap
  • Antibiotic ointment
  • Baby Wipes
  • Box of band-aids
  • Chewable or gummy multi-vitamins
  • Dove (sensitive skin) body wash
  • Toothpaste (full size)
  • Spray deodorant

Only listed items will be accepted.

All proceeds will benefit the Mulherin Custodial Home.

Mulherin Custodial Home is a residential care facility for developmentally delayed adults. There are currently 34 residents living in Mulherin Custodial Home, according to their website. Residents have access to on-site health care, recreational outings and training. Some residents require total assistance with bathing, dressing, grooming and eating.

Though Mulherin Custodial Home is licensed by the State of Alabama Department of Public Health, they do not receive state or federal funding due to their size. The Mulherin Custodial Home is a licensed charity that receives most of their funding from private funding, community donations and the United Way, according to their website.

Previous beneficiaries of Parking Ticket Forgiveness Day are Feeding the Gulf Coast and Penelope House, a domestic violence shelter for women and children.

Parking Ticket Forgiveness Day is a collaborative effort between SGA and parking services.

Print Friendly

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Got parking tickets? Forgiveness Day April 19

    Life

    Chi Omega raises more than $1,200 for Make-a-Wish Foundation

  • Got parking tickets? Forgiveness Day April 19

    Life

    Jeremih plays at Mitchell Center

  • Got parking tickets? Forgiveness Day April 19

    News

    SGA election winners

  • Got parking tickets? Forgiveness Day April 19

    Showcase

    Softball wins shutout

  • Got parking tickets? Forgiveness Day April 19

    Life

    USA sorority raises money for alumna liver transplant

  • Got parking tickets? Forgiveness Day April 19

    News

    SGA elections April 3-5

  • Got parking tickets? Forgiveness Day April 19

    Life

    Fight for your chair and your charity

  • Got parking tickets? Forgiveness Day April 19

    Showcase

    USA softball defeats Coastal Carolina

  • Got parking tickets? Forgiveness Day April 19

    Showcase

    USA basketball player breaks block record

  • Got parking tickets? Forgiveness Day April 19

    Life

    Fit Sex Week into your tight schedule

The student news site of The University of South Alabama
Got parking tickets? Forgiveness Day April 19