Jeremih plays at Mitchell Center

Close Jeremih played the Mitchell Center on April 8. Jake Cannon Jake Cannon Jeremih played the Mitchell Center on April 8.





Filed under Life, Showcase

USA students, faculty and community members packed the Mitchell Center arena Saturday night for the Spring Concert.

Eager to get good seats, several students arrived early and lined the concrete ramp leading up to the entrance. It was a pre-party consisting of laughter, after-concert plans and shuffling feet.



The doors were set to open at 7 p.m., but attendees did not mind the 30-minute delay, bursting through the doors as excited screams echoed through the crowd.

Staff members handled the rush of over-hyped fans with ease, checking tickets and sorting out last-minute problems. As your ticket was checked and ripped, you were presented with a gift, a LED light stick. A small party favor that played largely into setting the scene.

The majority of the crowd was seated in the bleachers, overlooking the stage set with keyboards, a turntable, and laser lights. In front of the stage was the floor section, a party all it’s own.

To start the party off, DJ Money Mic mixed and played popular tracks that kept the atmosphere lively and exciting. The floor crowd danced while the overfilled bleachers swayed to the rhythm of each song.

Jeremih’s opening act was Mobile-native Eterniti, born DeAndre Buck. Buck commented he was happy to be back in his hometown and excited to be on his #UnapologeticallyME Tour. Buck played various tracks, including “Palm Trees” and “Apologetic,” both from his album “Epiphani: Since 1985.”

After Buck’s final performance, the air in the arena was thick with anticipation. The crowd hungered for Jeremih to take the stage. The bleachers buzzed with song requests. “I hope he plays this” and “I hope he plays that.”

After an unexpected intermission, the show resumed, with a drummer sub-in. The drummer originally scheduled to go on stage was stuck in traffic. This caused about a 20-minute delay. DJ Money Mic kept spirits high during the pause, playing club beats to keep people moving.

When Jeremih finally hit the stage, the arena exploded into a roar. The excited audience waved their light sticks wildly, greeting the artist as he walked onto stage singing “Down On Me.”

After he finished the number, Jeremih introduced himself and his DJ, drawing forth screams of approval from the crowd. Jeremih then took requests from the audience. Many screamed for something off his latest album, “Late Nights,” while some wanted to dig way back through his playlist. Ultimately, Jeremih opted for both, showing flexibility in his set.

He later asked the crowd who was celebrating their birthday. Surprisingly, he pulled two female students onto the stage as a birthday gift. Jeremih then proceeded to play the crowd favorite song “Birthday Sex” as the two ladies danced on stage with the singer. One of the girls received an onstage kiss from the artist.

As the concert came to a close students filed out of the Mitchell Center spilling into the parking lot and sidewalks. Groups of students recounted their favorite part of the show while others continued to sing Jeremih’s hottest tracks.

The Spring Concert was a success and left many students eager for next year, wondering how SGA and Jaguar Productions would top Jeremih’s performance.