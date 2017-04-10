Upcoming Baskets and Bunnies event





University of South Alabama’s Residential Hall Association will host its second Baskets and Bunnies event on Tuesday, April 13.

The Easter event will hold an egg hunt with over 700 eggs for all to participate in. The event is RHA’s largest spring event, celebrating the waning of the school year.

Last year, during the event’s first year, mother nature was the only player not on RHA’s side. Ironically, rather than put all their eggs into one basket, RHA had a backup plan. The Easter event was moved inside Epsilon 1. Despite even the rain showers, Baskets and Bunnies became RHA’s largest and most successful event of the year. The event had an excellent turnout, with over 100 people who partook in the occasion.

This year’s Baskets and Bunnies is back outside and bigger than before. There will be two large inflatables, including hamster balls. Additionally, there will be free food, which includes a baked potato bar, popsicles, punch, cotton candy, and a plethora of candy. Door prizes will include Foosackly’s gift cards, T-shirts and much more.

This year, RHA members collectively made a mega twister board for the “block party” so that everyone can play at the same time.

The overall execution of Baskets and Bunnies was a team effort. Samantha Borden, RHA’s former director of marketing, had a vision for the event, and RHA’s executive board transformed it into reality.

“This event means a lot to all of us here at RHA. It’s a final hoorah before the end of the year,” Chandler Hubbard, current RHA marketing director, said.

While Baskets and Bunnies is a way to chill out before finals heat up, RHA also uses the event as a platform to recruit future residents for community councils and inform others about its role within the USA community.

Baskets and Bunnies will take place this Tuesday, April 13, at 4:30 p.m. at the Delta Commons. The event is free, and all residents and students are all invited to attend. In case of rain hurdles, the event will be moved to the New Hall lobby.