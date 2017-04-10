Chi Omega raises more than $1,200 for Make-a-Wish Foundation

Chi Omega hosted a pancake luncheon to raise money for Make-a-Wish.





Filed under Life, Showcase

University of South Alabama sorority Chi Omega raised over $1,200 this past Thursday during their second annual spring fundraiser, ChiHop. All of the proceeds went towards their national philanthropy, Make-a-Wish foundation.

As the name insinuates, ChiHop is Chi Omega’s interpretation of the “breakfast for dinner” restaurant chain, IHop. Attendees were treated to breakfast; fluffy pancakes with many toppings, including strawberries, chocolate chips, Nutella, and more.

ChiHop attracted over 250 attendees this year alone.

Every year, Chi Omega hosts two fundraisers, a cook-out in the fall semester and a pancake dinner in the spring. Both events are held in support of Make-a-Wish.

Make-a-Wish is a nonprofit organization that grants the wishes of children who face life threatening medical conditions.

“Make-a-Wish is very special because we get to meet the kids we are impacting,” Courtney Baldwin, Chi-Omega’s philanthropy co-chairman, said.

As a philanthropy chair, Baldwin organizes the fundraising events, such as ChiHop, that lead up to Songfest in the fall. Songfest is USA’s annual dance competition and one of the longest and largest USA traditions on campus. Participants include Greek, student, and independent organizations.

While fundraising is a superb way to get involved in any organization one is a part of, Ratner says that at the end of the day, the crux of fundraising is being able to directly benefit a cause one is sincerely passionate about.

“It’s easy to get lost in the fundraising, but when the kids are granted their wishes at Songfest it all makes sense again and it makes you want to work even harder the next year.”

ChiHop was Chi Omega’s last event of the spring semester. They kick off the fall semester with formal recruitment.