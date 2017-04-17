Ivey sworn in as governor

Filed under News

On Monday, April 10, Kay Ivey was sworn in as Alabama’s 54th governor after Governor Robert Bentley resigned a step shy of impeachment. Bentley resigned after the release of a barrage of convictions regarding his alleged liaison with senior staffer, Rebekah Mason, and his subsequent attempts to conceal it, according to Fortune magazine.

Ivey expressed a silver lining mentality upon catapulting to governor’s seat.

“Today is both a dark day for Alabama, yet also one of opportunity,” Ivey said during her swearing-in ceremony.

At her first ever press conference, Ivey promised to rectify Alabama’s fragmented image and instill a theme of utmost transparency as long as her administration was in charge.

“People all over the world, much less the nation, have all their eyes on Alabama, and it’s not for the right reasons,” Ivey said. “That’s very troubling. People have lost trust in their government leaders.”

Ivey, 72, grew up in Wilcox County and worked on her family’s farm, according to the official Governor of Alabama website.

Ivey is Alabama’s 2nd female governor, with the first being Gov. Lurleen Wallace in 1967. In fact, Ivey has a bit of history with Wallace. While a student at Auburn University, Ivey crusaded on-campus efforts for Wallace’s campaign, according to the New York Times. According to AL.com, following several informal meetings, Wallace invited Ivey to join her staff and cabinet after graduation. Ivey declined, opting to get married instead.

“She was a personal mentor to me,” Ivey said in her press conference. “She was an inspiration to me in a lot of things. I’m honored to follow her.”

According to AL.com, Ivey moved with her husband to California, where she worked as a high school teacher, and upon her return to Alabama, she worked in banking.

She made her humble to honorary rise in Alabama politics in 1979 when she joined Gov. Fob James’ cabinet as director of government affairs and communications, according to AL.com.

Ivey has since served as an Alabama stateswoman in one form or another, establishing a resume with a grocery list of leadership roles. Her quiet and gradual ascent in Alabama politics includes serving two terms as Republican state treasurer and a member of Gov. Bob Riley’s cabinet, according to al.com.

In 2010, Ivey was a contender in the Republican primary race for the Alabama governor seat, according to CNN. She opted out early in the campaign and was instead elected as the first female Lieutenant Governor, according to the Alabama governor’s website. One of her primary duties included presiding over the Alabama State Senate. Her role was finite however, as she could not express her opinions on legislation affairs, according to US News.

With Bentley out of office, Ivey got straight to work; first with some spring cleaning. Ivey asked for the resignation of several members of Bentley’s staff and cabinet, including Jon Mason, Rebekah Mason’s husband. He served as director of Serve Alabama, an office that coordinates faith-based initiatives, according to WTVY.

In addition, Ivey signed a bill that stated juries, not judges, will have the final word when the time comes to impose the death penalty in capital murder cases, according to Local15.

She has also been re-evaluating moving the US Senate Special Election date Bentley scheduled closer up, according to Alabama Political Reporter.

In the coming week, Ivey will officially move to the capitol office and government mansion, according to WTVY.

Ivey will assume the role of Alabama governor until the 2018 general election.