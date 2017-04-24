The student news site of The University of South Alabama

Inside Athletics: JagNationTV.com

Jake Cannon

Jake Cannon

Marissa Mason, Managing Editor
April 24, 2017
Filed under Sports

IMany Jaguar sports are now streamed live in high definition for free on JagNationTV.com (JNTV).

Volleyball, soccer, basketball, baseball and softball are covered on the website live. The only sports not live on JNTV are golf, track, tennis, and football. Football is covered instead by ESPN. For all Jaguar sports, the games are covered with edited content post-game, including exclusive interviews with players and coaches.

“This academic year, we made a significant investment in cameras, HD equipment, and backstage stuff,” Director of Athletics Joel Erdmann said. “That benefits everybody. What we are providing is a high-quality product.”

The ability to watch any Jaguar sport live in HD, as well as get post-game coverage is an amazing feat. This takes an entire media team to be able to shoot and produce this content, many coming hours before a game and leaving hours afterwards.

The media team incorporates many University of South Alabama alumni and students, including the camera workers which are all current USA students.

“I’ve been very pleased with the students,” Jaguar Sports Properties Director of Multimedia Services Pat Greenwood said. “Camera work is very difficult and most came in with zero experience. To see how far they’ve come is nothing short of amazing. I’m especially pleased when I compare our product with other schools.”

Many of the student workers are majoring in communications, but this is not a requirement. Some of the students are majoring in other subjects such as engineering and simply like to work with JNTV.

“As a mechanical engineer, I really had my work cut out for me with a full load of classes and working for the Mitchell Center,” Mechanical engineering student Brandon Lymann said. “But when my boss recommended I join JagNationTV, I had got experience filming sports on a whole new level. Every night is something new. I love this job so much that I wouldn’t change this experience for anything.”

Through a lot of hard work by staff, alumni, and students, there is no arguing that the product is an amazing asset that many schools can not offer.

If it is impossible to support the Jags in person, JagNationTV is a great, free source to get your USA sports fill.

 

