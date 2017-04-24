Student Spotlight: Kaitlyn Roberts

Kaitlyn Roberts plans to take a gap year to participate in a service project before applying to medical school. Photo courtesy of Kaitlyn Roberts.





If you wander into the Bethel at 10:00 pm on most weekdays, you will find plenty of honors students studying – future engineers, mathematicians, business moguls, screenplay writers, doctors – among them is Kaitlyn Roberts, a pre-med senior majoring in chemistry.

Yet, Roberts, most notably known as “Krob” by her classmates, says that her day-to-day studying schedule is a complete dichotomy to her freshman studying habits.

“I was a procrastinator. If I could go back and tell my freshman self anything, it would be to study a little every night,” Roberts said.

Regardless, it is pretty safe to say that Roberts is a master of all anecdotes. She knows exactly who she is and that is the epitome of authenticity. She mixes her enthralling laugh with the utmost sincerity, her love of capturing moments with living in the moment and her imperfect algorithms to catch the most Mardi Gras beads with her chemistry thesis on the synthesis of ligands.

Roberts, who hails from Hoover, Al., fell in love with chemistry while in high school. Unlike most of us, who find this subject matter to be the bane of our existence, Roberts found a unique solitude. When the time came to choose a major, chemistry was a no brainer for her.

In addition, her tireless commitment to the university and surrounding community only reinforced her desire to become a future doctor.

Roberts has committed her time and efforts to a multitude of student organizations, including Alpha Epsilon Delta, Honors Program Organization, Mortar Board, and the American Chemical Society, in which Roberts serves as the chapter’s president.

“The best leaders are the ones who don’t forget that they were once led,” Roberts said. “It requires that the leader ‘get dirty’.”

Getting dirty can be really rewarding at the end of the day though. Roberts said that one of her favorite college memories is from ChemScouts, a day where 2-5th Girl Scouts receive their chemistry badge.

“I really enjoyed getting to see the girls interested in science and see their faces light up every time that they performed an experiment,” Roberts said.

Despite her many commitments on campus, Roberts finds ways to cherish those in-between moments as a means of self-reflection, whether it be through step classes at the recreation center or through binging on Gilmore Girls.

Roberts also makes several efforts to go to Target as many times as possible as a stress reliever. She is known as the person who can spend hours upon hours at the clothing section of the store.

While her days as a Target enthusiast may be tamed, her contagious zeal and spirit towards this university are truly enduring. If constantly “throwing up the J”, ending every statement with “Have a great day and go jags” and concluding every letter with “jaguar pride” doesn’t justify this notion, I don’t know what will.

“During my four years at South I have been molded into the person I am today from my various activities,” Roberts said. “While undergrad was busy and sometimes stressful time I have enjoyed every minute of it. Some of my favorite memories have come from just getting to understand different views on things.”

Upon graduation, Roberts plans to take a gap year and give back to the community through various service projects while applying to medical school.

Possessing both the spirit and heart of a true jaguar, Roberts is honored to soon be called an alumni of USA.