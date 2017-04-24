South defeats Mississippi State

Close Travis Swaggerty (21) running to third base. Jake Cannon Jake Cannon Travis Swaggerty (21) running to third base.





Filed under Sports

South Alabama baseball took down No. 11 Mississippi state on April 18 at Stanky Field.

USA right-handed pitcher, Sean Trimble tossed 6 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing just two hits, earning his second win of the season.

“He mixed his pitches well; he threw his changeup,” USA head coach Mark Calvi said. “He pitched in to (Brent) Rooker, and no one pitches him in – he is one of the best hitters in the country. Trimble did something different, and that was had guts, wasn’t afraid to pitch him inside and he used his slider. I thought Sean was really good against him; that was the game plan and he executed it and I am proud of him.”

The game remained scoreless until the bottom of the fifth inning. Brendan Donovan singled to right field, Drew LaBounty advanced to second, Hunter Stokes to third and Cam Cummings scored. Next, Travis Swaggerty singled to the pitcher, scoring Stokes. LaBounty scored when Jared Barnes grounded to third base, giving the Jags a 3-0 lead.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Barnes flied out to center field, scoring LaBounty, driving USA’s score to 4-0 against the bulldogs.

Mississippi State struck back in the top of the eighth, scoring two.

USA scored on a throwing error at the bottom of the eighth.

The Bulldogs were unable to make a comeback in the top of the ninth, ending the game in the favor of the Jaguars.

“I am proud of Colton Thomas for coming off the bench and being ready to play,” Calvi said. “That run made me a little more comfortable going into the top of the ninth. They (MSU) are still a dangerous club with very capable players. Every run matters, and we got locked in a little at the end. But I wasn’t pleased with the game offensively or defensively. Luckily Sean Trimble was ready to go.”

The Jaguars will be back in action April 25 when they return home to Stanky Field to take on the University of Southern Mississippi.