USA unveils master plan

Are we getting more parking spots? Is another dormitory being constructed? When is the new football stadium going to be ready?

If you drive around campus this time of the year, you will probably notice the construction on almost every turn. It is all a part of the University of South Alabama’s 2017-2027 Campus Master Plan, and it’s really not as sinister as the name might insinuate.

A master plan is a long-range, detailed plan for the future.

The Board of Trustees unveiled its non-binding plan at its June 2 meeting.

“This is a guide,” Chairman Mike Windom said during the meeting. “This is not ‘we are going to do everything on this wish list”.”

This strategic plan is centered primarily around five major themes and priorities: student success and access, enhancement of research and graduate education, global engagement, excellence in healthcare, and university-community engagement.

While this 10-year plan covers countless smaller scale objectives, the overarching aim of this odyssey is to develop a long-term plan for the physical infrastructure, safety, and technology on campus. This is in response to the growth of the university with respect to academics, research, business, and student enrollment in the past seven years.

The campus master plan aims to enhance the holistic USA experience for all students, faculty, and staff.

Some “wish list” projects that are already underway are the construction of the new residence hall, which is scheduled to be completed in fall 2018, a new parking lot on Aubrey Green Drive, and a controlled crosswalk at the Humanities parking lot. Plans for the new football stadium on campus are also in progress.

“The fact that the university is constantly evolving is quite exciting,” Christian Manganti, a sophomore majoring in biomedical sciences, said. “I love the idea of interplaying the old and the new across campus. Some buildings are aged but classic, but the constant addition of new buildings shows that USA always has its eyes on the future.”

The previous campus master plan was introduced in 2010. Since then, the major enhancements and changes have included re-evaluating JagTran routes and implementing a JagTran tracker app, updating utilities, introducing Shelby Hall to the public, and the grand opening of the new Student Health Center just this past year.

The successes of these 2010 projects were only the cornerstone for USA’s future. The 2017-2027 plan is more bold in striving to make differences.

“[The master plan] addresses the university’s needs and future in a comprehensive manner,” Windom said.

A full copy of the master plan can be accessed through president’s office website.