New Orleans to host Sun Belt Media Day

Some Jaguars are spending their summer break back at home, some are being studious and taking summer classes, and some are traveling,dipping their toes in foreign oceans. But all Jaguars are wondering what the scoop is on this upcoming football season or at least when they can begin tailgating again. Fortunately enough for every Jaguar, the wait is almost over.

The Sun Belt Media Day will be held in New Orleans, July 24th, at The Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The event will be broadcast live on ESPN.

On Sunday night, before media day, there will be a Sun Belt Fais-Do-Do held at the Oaks Mansion in Mardi Gras World. The Sun Belt Fais-Do-Do is a traditional dinner party that will be held from 6-9 p.m. The event changes from year to year.

As for previous Sun Belt Media Days, there were two athletes and one head coach from each of the 12 football playing schools in the conference. The Sun Belt Conference has said that 2016’s season was one of the best yet and confirmed that there will be games broadcasted on ESPN seven times, two Wednesday games on ESPN2 and five Thursday night ESPNU games.

At the Sun Belt Media Day, there will be a lot of talk from each program of what is going on for their upcoming season. The event will begin on Monday at 7a.m where all guests can check in. An hour later, a formal breakfast will be served and the State of the Sun Belt will begin promptly at 8:30a.m. There will also be a lunch at 11:30 a.m until 12:45 p.m.

The State of the Sun Belt is the part of the press conference where any new information will be announced. This can be anywhere from expansions in the conference, TV contracts, or bowl games.

Next, every team will speak on behalf of their program and answer questions about their upcoming season, specific players, new players, injuries, and what they are doing now during their allotted time.

This press conference is where the public will hear for the first time about the 2017 season and football fans everywhere can begin counting down the days until kickoff. The following is a schedule of each team and their allotted speaking time.

The Sun Belt Media day is intended to inform football fans throughout the Sun Belt conference of what they have been missing during the off season and what is happening for this season.

Jaguar fans are still waiting to find out who head coach Joey Jones will decide to bring to New Orleans this year. Last year, he brought senior tight end, Gerald Everett and senior linebacker, Roman Buchanan. Everett has since been drafted to the Los Angeles Rams.

The conference has yet to announce individual radio interview sessions, individual media or print one-on-ones, and network television interview sessions.

For more information about the Sun Belt Media Day, check back with thevanguardusa.com.