Congratulations to NFL Rams draftee Gerald Everett





Sports

The Vanguard would like to congratulate Gerald Everett for being drafted into the NFL for the Rams.

“It’s difficult to find a good comparison for Everett because his size and toughness are similar to Marshall’s coming out, but his playing style resembles Delanie Walker at times,” sports talk show host Lance Zierlein said.

The 6-foot-3-inch player is described as a “slick athlete with leftover wide receiver traits” by nfl.com.

This Jaguar is out of the cage and already on the hunt. We look forward to seeing what Everett has in store for the NFL and wish him the best of luck.