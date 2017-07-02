SGA appoints new student-at-large

The Student Government Association appointed Namisha Ajit as the new Student-at-Large at the end of May 2017. Ajit is a junior at South, majoring in biology, and a member of A O Pi sorority.

The Student-at-Large holds monthly roundtable meetings with the leaders of campus organizations to make sure that their needs are being met. It is the responsibility of the Student-at-Large to ensure that every student is given equal opportunities to be involved with South Alabama’s various student organizations.

When asked what her plans are for her new position, Ajit said she hopes to pair up bigger organizations on campus with smaller ones so that they both have the opportunity for further diversity and growth.

She believes that the larger organizations can help the smaller ones by sharing the techniques of their success. The larger organizations will benefit by having the chance to reach out to a new group of students that they would not otherwise meet.

By bridging these gaps, Ajit hopes to open the door to the development of more diversity among organizations of all kinds and increase the amount of students involved in multiple clubs.

Though many students do not think about the SGA over the summer, there are ways that students can stay involved with the decision and activities of the SGA. The SGA holds weekly meetings over the summer at 7:30PM in the Student Center Terrace that are open to all students.

The SGA website has a master calendar and summaries each meeting. So even if you live hundreds of miles away, you can stay as up to date as if you attended every meeting in person.

The SGA website can be accessed by going to the South Alabama website and clicking on the section labeled SGA. On the website you can find detailed information about everything concerning the SGA. The SGA website also provide a “Your Voice” tab that allows you to send a your concerns or comments directly to the SGA leaders.

The SGA wants to encourage students to speak out. If there is a problem you see, or an idea you have, you can speak to an SGA member in the office, on the phone, or through the “Your Voice” tab on the website.

Whether you live in the Mobile area or not, you always have a way to get in contact with someone on the SGA. You can reach the office by phone at 251-460-7191 or stop by the SGA office on the second floor of the Student Center.