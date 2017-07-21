Fun and funny: Kevin Hart
On July 19, renowned comedian, actor, and entertainer Kevin Hart announced his return to the Mobile Civic Center Theater.
The comedy show will take place on Saturday, Oct. 28 at 7:00 p.m, according to Hart’s management.
Hart’s last performance at this venue was on Dec. 28, 2015 as a part of his “What Now?” tour. The stand-up film of the same name, “Kevin Hart: What Now?,” is currently available on Netflix.
Tickets for Hart’s comedy show can be purchased through Ticketmaster, with prices currently ranging from $45-$75 per ticket.
The Vanguard will update you with further details leading up the event.
