USA football practice facility collapses

Close Photo courtesy of USA athletic director, Joel Erdmann Photo courtesy of USA athletic director, Joel Erdmann





Filed under News, Showcase

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Yesterday, Bob Lowry, director of communications and media relations at the University of South Alabama, issued a statement regarding the collapse of the football practice facility.

At approximately 2:15 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, the structure of the Jaguar Training Center, a covered athletics practice facility that is under construction on the University of South Alabama campus, fell within the construction limits of the site. No workers were present in that area at the time. University Police secured the scene of the event, which is under investigation. No determination has been made at this time about the cause.

The Vanguard will keep you updated as the situation progresses.