USA football practice facility collapses
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Yesterday, Bob Lowry, director of communications and media relations at the University of South Alabama, issued a statement regarding the collapse of the football practice facility.
At approximately 2:15 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, the structure of the Jaguar Training Center, a covered athletics practice facility that is under construction on the University of South Alabama campus, fell within the construction limits of the site. No workers were present in that area at the time. University Police secured the scene of the event, which is under investigation. No determination has been made at this time about the cause.
The Vanguard will keep you updated as the situation progresses.
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.