USA football practice facility collapses

Photo courtesy of USA athletic director, Joel Erdmann
Photo courtesy of USA athletic director, Joel Erdmann

Photo courtesy of USA athletic director, Joel Erdmann

Photo courtesy of USA athletic director, Joel Erdmann

Krisha Amin, Web Editor
July 23, 2017
Yesterday, Bob Lowry, director of communications and media relations at the University of South Alabama, issued a statement regarding the collapse of the football practice facility.

At approximately 2:15 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, the structure of the Jaguar Training Center, a covered athletics practice facility that is under construction on the University of South Alabama campus, fell within the construction limits of the site. No workers were present in that area at the time. University Police secured the scene of the event, which is under investigation. No determination has been made at this time about the cause.

The Vanguard will keep you updated as the situation progresses.

